Business, investment climate issues in new budget

On June 10, 2021, Finance minister Mwigulu Nchemba unveiled the 2021/22 Union government budget. The budget is to the tunes of Sh36.4 trillion, with about 63 percent dedicated to recurrent expenditure and 37 percent to development expenditure.

Among the key focus areas in the budget is improvement of the business environment and investment climate. This is crucial for a competitive economy which is one of the sub-themes of the budget derived from the Third Phase of the Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP-III).

Business and investment climate

Business environment and investment climate include aseveralvariables that affect businesses and investments positively or negatively, depending on their status. Businesses and investments of all kinds and sizes need friendly, attractive and conducive environment and climate at all stages. The climate and environment are very important for not only attracting but also retaining investments and business in virtually all sectors of the economy. They are important in giving captains and titans of the industry the confidence needed to commit their normally colossal, long-term, borrowed and risky capital. In what follows some business environment and investment climate variables that are important for countries’ competitiveness are outlined.

Policy, legal and regulatory frameworks

Among the overall determinants of business environment and investment climate are policy, legal and regulatory frameworks in a country.

Infrastructure

Utilities

Along with infrastructure, businesses and investments are influenced by availability, accessibility, reliability and affordability of utilities. The key utilities are water and power in terms of electricity.

Fiscal matters

There are a number of business environment and investment climate issues in the fiscal space. They include but are not limited to number and rates of taxes, length it takes for tax refunds and associated opportunity cost of authorities holding firm’s capital; easy of tax payments including availability of one stop centre for tax purposes.

Skills and talents

Access to finance

Access to finance is very important for the conduct of any business or investment. Finance is needed at all stages of businesses and investments. Among the key issues in the finance space include availability, accessibility and affordability of long term and structured finance in general and for specific sectors in particular. Issues of concern have included high cost of borrowing among others.