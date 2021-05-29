Selected issues on domestic resources mobilization

By Honest Prosper Ngowi More by this Author

Domestic Resources Mobilization (DRM) is among the key issues in raising budgetary resources to fund provision of public goods and services. Inability of countries to mobilize enough own revenues for their budgets has been a norm than exception in Tanzanian-type economies.

Resources mobilization

There are various kinds of resources that need to be mobilized for Tanzanian-type of economies to attain the needed meaningful economic transformation. The list of these resources logically includes human resources, financial resources, physical resources and others such as time and information.

It is by having a synchronized and optimally balanced mix of these resources that the required transformation can sustainably see the light of the day. In this article the focus is on mobilization of financial resources in Tanzania.

Domestic Resources Mobilization

DRM is all about collecting own domestic resources for a country’s development through the national budget. In Tanzania, domestic financial resources include tax and non tax revenues.

These are both central and local government revenues. Within the tax typology there are several types and rates of taxes.

Financial resources

As a category of its own, financial resources in Tanzanian context fall under various typologies. One has to differentiate between local and foreign financial sources. Within the local financial resources typology there will be a need to differentiate between central and local government resources. In each of these typologies, a distinction must be made between tax and non tax sources of financial resources. For more targeted approach, the various types of each of the taxes need to be put under microscope.

Attaining DRM

To attain a higher DRM in Tanzania is possible but will necessarily be a tall order. The appropriate authorities including Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and Local Government Authorities (LGAs) and their revenue collection agencies will need to strengthen their revenue collection efforts.

Taxing Informal Sector

Attaining DRM requires proper revenue collection from the informal sector as well as from many non tax revenue sources. Mobilizing more revenue from the informal sector by luring them to go formal will be challenging.

Alternative to DRM

When a country like Tanzania is unable to do adequate DRM, it has to look for alternatives. These alternatives are unfortunately necessary evils. Among the key alternatives include loans and grants. Loans can be commercial or concessional, domestic or foreign.

Issues with loans include possible attachment of conditions, interest to be paid and ballooning of the national debt that has to be paid. Similar to loans, grants may be attached to conditions, not issued on time and agreed amounts.

All these negative aspects of loans and grants make DRM very important for Tanzanian type economies.

The author is Associate Profesor of Economics at Mzumbe University and Principal of Mzumbe University Dar es Salaam Campus College