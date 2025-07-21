‘The Media Lens’: Why the media mirror matters more than ever

In an era when attention is currency and information is weaponised, the media is more than just a messenger; it’s the mirror through which a society sees itself. But what happens when that mirror cracks, bends, or worse, becomes a funhouse that distorts rather than reflects? This column, The Media Lens, is about clearing that glass.

Let’s begin with a confession: the media in Tanzania, and globally, is under pressure. Some of it is economic. Some of it is political. Much of it is digital. The advertising model that once sustained independent journalism is crumbling. Newsrooms are shrinking. Reporters are expected to do more with less. And in the race to go viral, fact is often sacrificed at the altar of speed.

But beyond these structural realities lies a deeper concern public trust.

A recent Afro barometer survey showed that while many Tanzanians still rely on traditional media for news, trust in that media has declined. The reasons are not hard to find. At times, we see headlines shaped by power, not truth. Some stories are buried, while others are inflated. The line between editorial and advertorial is increasingly blurry. And citizen voices, especially from rural or marginalised communities, often remain unheard.

We must ask: is our media serving the public interest, or protecting private ones? Are we informing, or are we pacifying? Are we giving voice to the voiceless, or only echoing the loudest?

As someone who has spent over a decade navigating the newsroom trenches chasing deadlines, negotiating editorial integrity with commercial pressures, and witnessing both courage and compromise I believe it’s time to talk about the media, inside out. Not to blame, but to build. Not to shame, but to shape.

That’s the goal of The Media Lens a column that will look critically at how media narratives are formed, whose stories get told, whose don’t, and what that means for our democracy, development, and dignity.

This is especially urgent now.

Tanzania is changing. Our population is young, digitally savvy, and increasingly vocal. Social media is no longer a fringe space it’s a battleground of ideas, influence, and misinformation. Whats App forwards reach further than most newspapers. Ticktock videos now compete with prime time bulletins. In this noise, the role of credible, courageous journalism is not just to inform, but to navigate.

We need media that interrogates, not just reports. That explains, not just describes. That connects dots, not just quotes people. Because beneath every headline is a pattern of power, of money, of silence. And journalism, at its best, is about helping the public see those patterns.

Take, for example, the coverage of youth unemployment. We often see statistics, political promises, or occasional human-interest stories. But how often do we connect that to the education system? To digital access? To gender inequality? To the global economy? Good journalism doesn’t just count the unemployed; it questions the system that produces them.

Or look at climate change arguably the most pressing issue of our time. Coverage is often technical, donor-driven, or event-based. Yet, Tanzanian farmers, fishers, and informal traders are on the front line. Where are their voices? Where is the sustained, localised coverage that connects policy to people?

There are, of course, bright spots. Courageous journalists who go beyond the press release. Editors who push back against spin. Media houses investing in fact-checking, in-depth reporting, and regional stories. But they need support from the public, from policy, and from within the profession itself.

So here’s what you can expect from this column every Monday: honest, researched, sometimes uncomfortable reflections on media practice and impact. We’ll critique coverage. Spotlight media innovation. Amplify missing voices. And ask the hard questions even when the answers are inconvenient.

I welcome disagreement, debate, and dialogue. Because the media belongs to the public and if we’re going to fix the mirror, we need more than journalists. We need citizens who care about how their stories are told. Who ask, “Why is this news?” and “What’s missing here?” Who hold both politicians and publishers to account.

The pen remains mighty but only if we sharpen it with purpose.