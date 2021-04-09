When online bullying proves too much for a superstar

By Freddy Macha More by this Author

I was watching a live stream YouTube show. It was long and interesting and boring and informative. The problem with the internet these days is well, how do we put it? Everyone has become a broadcaster. Anyone can sign for a YouTube account and start posting shows. The quality is the least of concerns. Doesn’t matter what content. As long as there are people moving and talking.

On this particular Friday evening, the programme was super-sensitive and topical. The guy moderating is well known. The speakers have a long history of public speaking. University lecturers and teachers. Veteran writers and journalists.

So I watched the three-hour Zoom drama.

Most times images were dark, shaky, and wobbly.

The topic was about our first East Africa female president.

“It doesn’t matter whether she is male or female,” one of the chat guests warned. “The system she has inherited is still the same. We have to think about structures and systems...”

Advertisement

I flicked down the comments page. It was busy.

I noticed a couple of nasty sentences then another and more.

All in Swahili (since the show was in Kiswahili ) the sequence sprinted as follows for instance :

19.38: Magufuli Hoyeeee

(Hail Magufuli)

19.39: Nyie hoja zenu ni za kichochezi wala hazijengi

(Your views are inflammatory, barely constructive...)

19.40: Nilipenda Magufuli sana ata kama nkekua TZ nkempa kura yangu usinitusi bana

(I really liked Magufuli if I was in TZ, I would have voted for him please do not insult me) A viewer from Rwanda or Burundi, from the way the Swahili was written.

19.40: Kamsalimie huko kuzimu mbwa wewe

(Go greet him in Hell, you dog). “

I shuddered and pondered. Why would you call someone a dog for expressing an opinion?

This is what is happening today online. Insults dished out, nonstop. You disagree with someone. You don’t like someone’s idea. You call them rats. Devils. Rot. Bats. Abuse them.

I was reading a summary of Hunter Biden’s book in last weekend’s Sunday Times. Hunter is US President Joe Biden’s son. Their family has been through terrible multiple tragedies. In 1972, President Biden (then only 30) lost his equally young wife, Neilia, and baby daughter Naomi. Hunter and his brother, Beau, were also injured but survived. Later in his 40s, Beau died. In between the father had a serious skull surgery. Since daddy has been in the limelight, Hunter cited internet bullying through trolls.

Tweets.

Frequently.

Last week we told the story of famous British broadcaster and journalist, Piers Morgan who wrote: “It is time to cancel the cancel culture.”

Cancel Culture is, according to Google,“a modern form of ostracism in which someone is thrust out of social or professional circles – whether online, social media or in person”.

Basically, we are “half killing” each other when in disagreement.

Making war not love! Huh.

French soccer star Thierry Henry (played for London’s Arsenal FC from 1999 till 2007) is considered one of the best strikers and goalscorers of all time. I remember at the height of his fame, I attended a match he was in. Fans cheered and chanted. There were three women I knew, vaguely, who were not really watching the game. They chatted to each other and occasionally stood up to scream (or do the celebrated Mexican wave which is popular at football gigs).

During half time I asked them how they were enjoying the competition.

Giggles.

“Seriously?” One of them winked at me: “ You want to know the truth? We don’t care. Someone bought us tickets at work. We just want to see Thierry Henry.”

I was amused.

“But how come you are not paying attention when he dribbles and scores?”

Laughed again.

“It doesn’t matter if he scores, runs, sits or sleeps on the grass. We just want to SEE him.”

It was the phrase “it doesn’t matter” that was king and queen and sultan and diamonds. As long as HE was in the stadium. It didn’t matter. Like declaring it does not matter whether an attractive woman is saying something sensible or not. Just be around her...

Know what I mean?

Thierry Henry has since retired and is presently a coach. Last week he was on the news for declaring he was quitting social media platforms because of racist trolls.

“Henry,” wrote London’s Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope, “...believes that one weekend social media boycott led by Premier League clubs and their players would make a statement.”

The French athlete was pleading for accountability. That social media owners should have full identities of members during signing in. That the use of anonymous and fake names is cowardly and hides endless abusive attitudes and evil language.

Let love rule, as Lenny Kravitz, the musician, sang 30 years go.