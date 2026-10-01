Beyond numbers: The case for quality real estate investment

By Hellen Kiwia

Tanzania’s real estate market is changing quickly. Across Dar es Salaam and other growing urban centres, new residential and commercial developments are reshaping our skylines and giving buyers and investors more choice than ever before.

But as the market grows, I believe our real estate conversation also needs to mature.

The question should no longer simply be: How much are we building? We should also be asking: What are we building, who are we building it for, and will it still represent good value ten or twenty years from now?

From quantity to quality

For many years, development activity itself has been seen as a sign of progress. More apartments, more towers and more projects coming onto the market naturally signal investment and confidence in the sector.

But more supply on its own does not necessarily create a strong property market. Quality matters just as much.

A good development begins long before construction starts. Location, architecture, unit sizes, practical layouts, natural light and ventilation, the quality of materials, parking, security, amenities and how the property will eventually be managed all have an impact on its long-term value.

And these details matter more today because buyers are becoming better informed and more selective.

A development can look impressive when it is launched. The real test comes later. Does it work well for the people living there? Is it being properly maintained? And will people still want to live there ten or twenty years from now?

Buyers are changing

Today’s buyer is not simply purchasing square metres. Whether someone is buying a home or an investment property, they increasingly want to understand what sits behind the asking price. They are looking at lifestyle, running costs, rental potential, resale prospects, management standards and the overall quality of the development.

For an investor, the lowest price per square metre is not always the best deal. A well-designed and well-managed property in the right location may cost more initially, but it can also be easier to rent, attract better long-term demand and hold its position in the resale market.

That distinction is important. Price and value are not the same thing.

Developers must understand the end user

One of the biggest opportunities I see in Tanzania is for developers to become more closely connected to the people who will eventually live in, rent or buy their properties.

You cannot develop successful real estate from drawings and financial models alone. You also need to understand the market.

What unit sizes are people actually looking for? What layouts work for today’s households? Which amenities do residents really use? What are corporate tenants asking for? And what makes a buyer walk away from an otherwise attractive property?

These are questions that should be asked before a project reaches the market, not afterwards. This is also where experienced real estate professionals can play a much bigger role.

Our job should not begin when construction is underway and a developer needs someone to sell the units. Because we deal directly with buyers, tenants and investors, we see what people are asking for, what they are willing to pay for and, just as importantly, what they reject.

That market knowledge can help developers make better decisions about the product itself, as well as pricing, positioning and sales strategy.

The next phase of Tanzania’s real estate market

Tanzania has an important opportunity ahead. Dar es Salaam is seeing increasingly sophisticated residential developments. At the same time, infrastructure investment, tourism, business activity and continued urbanisation are creating opportunities across different parts of the property market.

But as more projects enter the market, adding more units will not be enough. The developments that stand out over the long term will be those that understand who they are building for and deliver well — from the initial concept and construction quality through to handover, maintenance and management.

For developers, that means building with the end user in mind. For buyers, it means looking beyond the brochure, the renders and the launch price, and asking the right questions.

And for investors, it means recognising that a good property investment is not simply about buying at the lowest possible price. It is about buying something that people will continue to want to live in, rent or buy in the years ahead.

Towards a more mature property market

As Tanzania’s real estate sector grows, our standards should grow with it.

We need developments that add something to their neighbourhoods rather than simply occupy them. We need homes that actually work for the people who live in them. And we need investments that can retain their appeal and value over time.

That requires developers, investors, real estate professionals and buyers to think beyond the immediate transaction and consider what happens to a property after the excitement of the launch and the sale is over.

The future of Tanzania’s property market should not be measured only by how much we build. It should also be measured by how well we build, how intelligently we invest and, ultimately, how much lasting value we create.