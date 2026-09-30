Growth follows visibility: Unlocking credit for Tanzania’s small businesses

By Shehryar Ali, Senior Vice President and Country Manager, East Africa and Indian Ocean Islands at Mastercard

Tanzania has spent a decade connecting its people to the financial system. The next task is helping the system see them back.

Every bank in Tanzania will tell you it wants to lend to small businesses. Most of them mean it. What stops them is not appetite. It is the absence of proof.

Take a small tailoring shop in Mwanza. The tailor turns over good money. She has a good number of customers, receives payments all day, restocks fabric from Dubai twice a year, and pays her suppliers on time. By any honest measure, hers is a successful business.

But to the formal financial system, she is close to invisible. The system cannot see her transactions, her cash balance, her consistent growth. Which also means that if she needs financing, it cannot recognise her.

This is the quiet paradox inside Tanzania’s progress. Formal financial inclusion has reached 76 per cent of adults. Yet small and medium enterprises still account for barely a fifth of outstanding bank lending. Money is not what a growing business lacks first. What it lacks is a financial record.

And no single institution in Tanzania holds the whole story. A bank sees deposits. A mobile operator sees flows. A payments network sees transactions. A regulator sets the terms on which any of it can be shared. Each holds just a part of the picture. The answer to this fragmented reality is collaboration.

That is what the Tanzania Bankers Association convened around in Zanzibar this month, with regulators, researchers and development partners in the room. The agenda there was not simply more capital. It was credit infrastructure, shared data, and fairer ways to assess a business that is rich in history and short on collateral.

In 2024, with NMB Bank, we launched Africa’s first rollout of QR Pay by Link, letting a vendor with no terminal and no capital to spare accept a card payment through nothing more than a link. The commercial value was obvious. What mattered more was quieter: it made an invisible vendor visible. Every payment leaves a trace, and traces become a track record.

Last year, with NMB, we introduced a traders’ card for businesses buying from China, Turkey, the UAE and Nigeria, turning a cash journey into a transaction. And through the MADE Alliance, which we co-chair with the African Development Bank and the World Bank Group, farmers here are gaining affordable digital services that put their harvests on record, so a lender has something to look at besides collateral.

To make invisible businesses visible in Tanzania, we need to co-create with fintechs, scale with telcos, build through banks and work alongside government. That work is what decides if the tailor in Mwanza remains a tailor, or becomes a manufacturer.