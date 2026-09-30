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Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife die in helicopter crash
Africa, drawn to scale: Why a map vote matters more than it looks
Wednesday, September 30, 2026
- 8 min read
Mr Awel Uwihanganye
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In the headlines
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Tanzanian couple held in Kenya over alleged bus passenger drugging, theft syndicate
Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife die in helicopter crash
Former Finance ministry employees get fresh chance in 30-year legal battle
No buses for second day as drivers maintain strike despite minister’s directive