Beyond the final whistle: Tanzania’s tourism goals for AFCON 27

RACHEL MSUNGU AND SHEPHERD NGEMERA

When you think of Tanzania, your imagination likely wanders to the sweeping plains of the Serengeti, the snow-capped peak of Mount Kilimanjaro or the turquoise shores of Zanzibar. But in 2027, another sound will echo across the nation - not the roar of lions, but the thunderous cheers of football fans.

Tanzania will proudly co-host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), stepping onto the continental stage not only as a football destination but as a rising force in global tourism. AFCON 2027 is more than just a tournament - it is a golden opportunity.

For Tanzania’s tourism sector, it’s a chance to rewrite its playbook and score big. As Nelson Mandela once said “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does”.

When world class football meets world class adventure, the result could be a tourism boom that redefines the nation’s economic landscape. Under the Five -Year Development Plan (FYDP III), Tanzania had set ambitious goals: attract 5 million visitors and generate $6 billion in tourism revenue by June 2026.

With one year left, the sector has already surpassed the visitors target achieving a record number of 5.3 million visitors in 2024. However, earnings reached $3.9 billion, falling short of revenue target by 35%.

Despite concerted efforts by the Government and other stakeholders to revitalise tourism, concerns remain about whether the sector can meet its earnings targets on time. Some suggest that expectations may need to be revised downward due to the severe impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the stakeholders crack their minds to solve this puzzle, new opportunities are emerging. Tanzania is set to co-host the AFCON tournament in mid-2027, alongside Kenya and Uganda, the other two host nations. This presents a unique chance to boost tourism and infrastructure.

Plans are already underway to upgrade existing stadiums in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar and to construct new ones in Arusha and Dodoma. Significant improvement in road networks and accommodation facilities will also be necessary to welcome fans from across Africa and beyond.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Tourism Sector Survey Report published by the Bank of Tanzania highlighted specific concerns from visitors. These include the need for better road infrastructure, enhanced conservation efforts, improve hotel facilities and general cleanliness of public areas. Notably, these issues have been consistently raised in the 2021 and 2022 reports indicating a need for a more effective action.

In preparations for AFCON 2027, it is pivotal to revamp the infrastructure in host cities including Arusha, Dar es Salaam, Dodoma and Zanzibar.

Additionally, unlocking the potential of the coastal and southern tourism circuits through neighbouring cities such as Lindi, Morogoro and Iringa could diversify the tourism offering. These regions boast underrated tourist attractions including Mikumi, Nyerere and Ruaha National Parks.

Hosting regional events like food festivals, entertainment / cultural shows alongside some targeted promotions and incentives could drive visitor interest during the tournament. The impact of such tournaments has proven to bring positive results. For instance, Egypt’s hosting of 2019 AFCON attracted over 2.5 million attendees, significantly boosting local businesses and tourism. Improved infrastructure, international visibility and streamlined tourism policies contributed to a 21% increase in tourist arrivals in the following year.

Tanzania’s tourism sector has shown remarkable resilience evident by the year-on-year growth. With the right strategies, the goals for FYDP III are not only achievable, but they could also be surpassed.

If leveraged effectively, AFCON 2027 could mark the beginning of a new era of sustained growth in the tourism industry.