Unlocking revenue: The case for auctioning TFF’s betting rights

In this digital era and the ever-expanding business around sports, there is no doubt that auctioning football betting rights is one of the most effective ways to grow revenue streams and enhance the value of the game itself.

The recent announcement by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to open the bidding process for betting rights and match data covering the Mainland Premier League, the national team (Taifa Stars), the Federation Cup, as well as the women’s and First Division leagues, signals that football leadership in Tanzania has begun to recognise the vast opportunities within the sports betting value chain.

It is an indisputable fact that betting has transformed the face of global football. Among the key factors behind the rising commercial value of European leagues and Fifa competitions is the sale of betting rights and partnerships with technology companies that deliver real-time match data to betting stakeholders accurately and promptly.

For example, England’s Premier League, the Championship, and other major tournaments have entrusted their data and betting rights to Football DataCo, a specialist organisation managing these assets. This company has signed contracts worth millions of pounds with major firms such as Genius Sports, which ensures that live statistics from the pitch reach billions of fans and punters worldwide.

These rights deals have boosted club and federation revenues, supported the costs of football development, and improved engagement with stakeholders. Similar examples exist in Spain, where LaLiga partnered with Stats Perform.

Through this collaboration, betting rights, real-time statistics, and in-depth match information have been monetised into a significant commercial enterprise. In Germany, the Bundesliga uses Sportradar to help players, clubs, and competitions derive income from their data used in betting markets. Italy, too, has placed its betting rights on the market.

In Tanzania, the betting industry has grown rapidly in recent years. Various financial reports show that millions of young people participate in betting, and many betting companies are heavily investing in advertising and football sponsorships. However, until now, betting on Mainland Premier League matches has been taking place while much of the resulting income has remained in the hands of betting companies without translating into meaningful benefits for TFF, the league board, or the clubs themselves.

This is why TFF’s move to engage betting stakeholders could be the beginning of a critical shift. By auctioning betting rights, TFF will unlock new revenue sources that can help raise remuneration for players and technical staff improving competitiveness and the overall value of our leagues and national teams.

TFF will also be able to invest in infrastructure, including stadium improvements, technologies such as the Video Assistant Referee, and tournament management systems.

Additionally, enhanced transparency and protection against match-fixing will result, since data companies will be closely monitoring all matches.

This step will further expand Tanzania’s football influence internationally, as match data will be distributed across global betting markets raising the profile of our leagues in both revenue and quality.

Moreover, the successful sale of football betting rights can open the door for other emerging sports. Disciplines such as basketball, boxing, and athletics, which are gathering large fan bases and growing commercial appeal, can also benefit. Betting rights in these sports could become a fresh revenue stream for sports associations and individual athletes alike.

It is equally important to commend TFF’s boldness in venturing into this area, which is not without challenges. These include safeguarding integrity, protecting players from undue influence, and ensuring financial accountability. But, as Europe has demonstrated, these challenges can be mitigated through contracts with strict terms, robust monitoring systems for data quality, and education for all football stakeholders.

Tanzanian football has made positive strides: growing sponsorships, more attractive competitions, and emerging talent every season. But for the league to achieve long-term financial sustainability and self-reliance, auctioning betting rights is no longer just an option it is a necessity.

This is an opportunity to reduce heavy reliance on donors and the government, and to start converting the intrinsic value of football into direct income for players, clubs, and the sports ecosystem as a whole.

In this regard, TFF should press ahead decisively to ensure that this tender process is concluded transparently and delivers long-term benefits. Likewise, other sports federations should closely examine this example, because when properly regulated, the betting market is not an enemy of sport but a vital engine for progress and prosperity across the entire industry.

As other countries have already demonstrated, and provided that all stakeholders collaborate diligently and transparently, auctioning betting rights can mark a new commercial chapter for our football and the dawn of an era that uplifts all sports in Tanzania.



