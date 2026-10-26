Media’s uphill task to maintain public trust

Trust is the invisible currency of journalism. A newspaper can have a large circulation, a television station can attract millions of viewers and a digital publication can generate enormous traffic, but if audiences no longer believe the information, journalism’s foundation weakens.

That is one of the most important challenges facing the media today.

Public trust has become increasingly difficult to maintain in an environment crowded with social media posts, influencers, anonymous accounts, political commentary, forwarded messages and artificially generated content. Audiences no longer receive information from a small number of professional news organisations. They receive it from almost everywhere.

The relationship between journalists and the public has fundamentally changed. Anyone with a smartphone can record an event, publish an allegation or broadcast an opinion to thousands of people. This has democratised communication, but it has also made truth harder to identify.

Citizen journalism is not inherently bad. Citizens can be the first to document events, and community members can highlight issues traditional media have ignored. The problem begins when witnessing is confused with verification.

Seeing an event does not necessarily mean understanding why it happened. Recording something does not establish its full context. Sharing information does not make it true.

This is where professional journalism still has an important role.

The journalist should ask questions that social media often does not ask. Where did the information come from? Can the claim be independently verified? What evidence exists? Who is affected? What is missing from the story? Is there another side?

Unfortunately, journalism itself sometimes contributes to the erosion of trust.

Sensational headlines, unverified reports, political bias, hidden corrections and click-driven stories can damage credibility. When journalists publish false information, audiences may begin questioning everything else the organisation publishes.

Trust is difficult to build and easy to lose. Rebuilding it takes time.

There is also the growing problem of polarisation. People increasingly choose information that confirms what they already believe. A political supporter may reject a credible report because it challenges their preferred side, while accepting an unverified social media claim because it supports their position.

This creates an uncomfortable reality: sometimes the problem is not that people lack information. It is that they have too much information and too little agreement about what constitutes credible evidence.

Algorithms can make the situation worse by rewarding content that attracts attention. As a result, the loudest voice can appear more influential than the most accurate one. The answer cannot simply be to tell audiences to trust journalists again. Trust must be earned.

Media organisations need to become more transparent about how they work. Corrections should be visible rather than hidden. Sources should be explained where possible. Conflicts of interest should be disclosed. News and opinion should be clearly separated. Journalists should be willing to acknowledge uncertainty instead of pretending to know everything.

The public also deserves to understand that journalism is a process, not a magic source of perfect information.

A responsible journalist can make a mistake without being dishonest. What matters is whether the mistake is corrected, whether the organisation learns from it and whether there is accountability.

For Tanzania and other African societies experiencing rapid digital growth, this question is particularly important. Social media has expanded access to information, but it has also created fertile ground for rumours and misinformation to spread quickly.

The solution requires stronger media literacy. Schools, universities, communities and media organisations should help people understand how to evaluate information. Audiences should learn to pause before forwarding a sensational claim, examine the source and distinguish evidence from opinion.

Journalists must also listen to audiences. Trust cannot be restored by speaking down to the public. Newsrooms need to understand why people are frustrated, what stories they feel are being ignored and why some audiences turn to alternative sources.

Ultimately, journalism’s greatest asset is not technology, buildings, logos or audience size. It is credibility, and credibility must be protected every day.

When people stop trusting professional journalism, they do not stop needing information. They simply look elsewhere for it. That can create an information environment where rumours compete with facts and popularity competes with evidence.

The future of journalism will therefore depend on a simple principle: credibility must become more valuable than clicks.

Because when everyone can publish, the most important question is no longer who can speak.