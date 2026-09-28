There was a time when journalism was largely the preserve of trained professionals working for newspapers, radio and television. They were expected to verify information, identify sources, seek different perspectives and accept editorial scrutiny before publishing.

Today, almost anyone with a smartphone can become a publisher.

A photograph taken at an accident scene can reach thousands before a reporter arrives. A WhatsApp voice note can become “breaking news”. A TikTok video can attract millions of views. A creator can reach a larger audience than an established newsroom.

This democratisation has created opportunities. It has also created a difficult question: When everyone can publish, who is responsible for the truth?

Citizen journalism has changed the relationship between the public and the media. Ordinary people can document events that professional journalists may not witness, expose problems and bring attention to issues affecting their communities.

In Tanzania, social media allows information from any location to circulate nationally within minutes. This can be valuable during emergencies or situations where traditional media cannot immediately be present.

But speed and access do not automatically produce accuracy.

The person recording a video may not know what happened before the camera was switched on. The person forwarding a voice note may have no idea who originally created it. A commentator may repeat a claim because it fits a narrative they already believe.

By the time someone asks whether the information is true, it may already have been shared hundreds of times.

This is where the difference between being a publisher and being a journalist becomes important.

Publishing is easy. Journalism is a discipline.

A journalist is expected to verify information, cross-check sources, provide context, distinguish fact from opinion and correct mistakes. Journalism also operates within ethical standards designed to protect the public from unnecessary harm.

Citizen journalists may not operate under the same framework. That does not mean their information is always unreliable. Citizens can provide valuable evidence. The issue is not who holds the camera; it is whether the information has been properly established.

The growing influence of creators makes this distinction even more important. Audiences increasingly follow personalities they trust, sometimes more closely than institutions. Their influence can be positive when they share verified information.

The danger comes when influence is mistaken for expertise.

Responsibility falls on both publishers and audiences.

Those who create and distribute information should understand that every post has consequences. A false accusation can damage a reputation. Misleading health or public-safety claims can cause harm. Inaccurate political claims can deepen division.

Every share is an editorial decision of its own.

When we forward a message, we are effectively telling someone else: “I believe this is worth your attention.” Before doing so, we should ask: Where did this information come from? Has it been independently verified? Is the image current? Is the headline supported by the full story? Could the information harm someone if it is wrong?

These questions are especially important in WhatsApp groups, where information moves through trusted personal networks. People may believe a claim because it came from a friend or family member.

Traditional media also has a responsibility. News organisations cannot simply complain about misinformation while ignoring why audiences are turning elsewhere. They must become more accessible and relevant while maintaining standards.

The future may belong to collaboration. A citizen can provide footage, a journalist can verify it, an expert can provide context and an editor can assess the public interest.

Artificial intelligence makes this responsibility greater. As synthetic images, cloned voices and fabricated videos become more convincing, audiences need stronger verification habits.

Journalists must protect standards. Content creators must recognise the power of their influence. Technology companies must address demonstrably false content. Governments and institutions must communicate transparently. Audiences must become more critical consumers of information.

Everyone may now have the power to publish.

With that power comes responsibility.

The challenge is building a culture where speaking publicly carries an obligation to be accurate.