CORRUPTION: GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE

The analysis of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report done by the Institute of Public Accountability Wajibu which laid bare the massive misappropriation of public funds and daylight corruption makes it very evident that the Tanzanian government needs to be more assertive and intentional when dealing with corruption.

As it was candidly stated by Wajibu’s executive director who also held the CAG role, Ludovick Utouh investigations are warranted into the multiple shortfalls in expenditure of public funds by government officials.

It demeans transparency, accountability and good governance if corruption becomes so recurrent in the government that it is viewed as a norm in Tanzania. By taking stern action the government will make it clear that tolerance will not be extended to any form of malfeasance by public officials. Tanzania loses billions annually due to illicit financial flaws and other corruptive tendencies.

Former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda recently touched on the severity of corruption in Africa and how Tanzania along with its peers fails to achieve meaningful development because of derailment caused by corruption. According to Mr Pinda, corruption is a plague in Africa, however, it can be deterred through intentional and determined efforts by both the government and payers in the private sector.

Utouh’s analysis reminds us yet again that we are a long way from achieving a corruption-free state where every civil servant is held accountable for their actions. The undeterred misappropriation of money meant for national development has gone on for too long and yet not enough is being done to address the issue.

Authorities such as the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) need to be more effective in rooting out these illicit acts. Investigations into all identified corrupt dealings that siphon a big chunk of public funds need to be conducted in such a way that all those involved are dealt with according to the law.

When Utouh touched on the shocking corruption and pointed out areas requiring probe as the tendering process for the expansion of Tanga Port and bank notes exchange at the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) he highlighted some sensitive areas that are pivotal to Tanzania’s economic growth. The government needs to take action against all implicated officials.

When a contractor is paid Sh104 billion and then decides to sub-contract the same tender to another firm for Sh40 billion, thereby pocketing Sh64 billion that could have otherwise been saved by the government means that there are many loopholes not only in the tendering process but also monitoring implementation of identified projects. Similarly, the BoT as the central bank should be an institution where integrity is held to the highest degree. However, instances such as the exposed Sh3.99 billion loss for exchanging defective notes paint the central bank in bad light and hint to a deeper problem within the nation’s foremost financial institution.





Holding government to account

Media often report on these numerous corruption scandals whenever they are revealed. The government ought to be held accountable as the struggle to tame corruption which is a bane to national development continues to get public attention.