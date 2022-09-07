CUT AFRICA’S DEPENDENCE ON IMPORTED AGRO-INPUTS

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Among the significant challenges Africa faces in achieving its development goals is its dependence on imported agro-inputs.

This is indeed a worrisome situation, given the fact that it threatens food security on the continent.

A Kiswahili expression that can be loosely translated into “pray for hunger for your enemy” elaborates quite well the danger of the continent’s agriculture depending on imported agricultural inputs.

This is further elaborated by current food insecurity in some parts of Africa caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Inflation is rising fast because of shortages of food items and agro-inputs and high oil prices.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused similar challenges in Africa and the rest of the world.

Hence, the warning issued by African civil societies, faith groups and farmers ahead of the annual African Green Revolution Forum in Kigali should be heeded.

The players advised that Africa should focus on self-sufficient ecological farming that revitalises soil and protects ecosystems, with minimum application of agro-chemicals.

The continent should also stop funding initiatives that have failed to improve agricultural productivity and food security.

Research and development initiatives should explore indigenous knowledge on how to carry out sustainable agricultural practices that reduce dependence on imported hydrocarbon agro-inputs.

To make all these transformations possible, political will is crucial, particularly starting from the grassroots levels upwards.

Statistics show that agriculture and all its branches remain the single most important employer of the continent’s labour force.

It means that improving productivity in the sector would have multiplier effects across entire economies in Africa.

It is on this basis that African governments should provide agriculture with adequate funds by abiding by the terms of the 2003 African Union Maputo Declaration of setting aside at least ten percent of their national budgets for the sector.

It is time Africa stopped depending on imported agro-inputs.









KENYANS SHOULD REFOCUS

The dust is finally settling in Kenya after the Supreme Court upheld Dr William Samoei Ruto’s victory in the closely fought August 9 presidential election. The way is now clear for Dr Ruto, who was Deputy President in the previous government, to be sworn in as Kenya’s fifth president next week.

Elections in Kenya are usually highly divisive affairs, and it was predicted well in advance that the results of the presidential vote would be challenged at the Supreme Court, irrespective of who the winner would be, and that is exactly what happened.

With Kenya being a member of the seven-nation East African Community, other nations within the bloc closely followed what was going on in that country in run-up to, during and after last month’s elections. Needless to say, proceedings at the Supreme Court over the past week or so drew the region’s undivided attention.

Now that the highest court in the land has had its say, Kenyans should put their political differences aside, and join hands in taking their country forward for the sake of Kenya itself and the wider region.