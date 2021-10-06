EDITORIAL: GOVERNMENT SHOULD LOOK BOTH INSIDE AND OUTSIDE PORT

There is no doubt that Dar es Salaam Port is one of the most important facilities in the country. It is the main gateway to Tanzania, and several landlocked neighbouring countries.

The importance of Tanzania’s largest and busiest port cannot be overstated. That is why improvements costing hundreds of billions of shillings have been undertaken at the port over the years to increase both efficiency and capacity.

Indeed, Dar es Salaam Port can now handle some of the world’s largest cargo vessels, something that was unthinkable in the past.

However, the development of supporting infrastructure in and outside the port is still a major cause for concern. It is now the norm for lorries to spend several days in queues on roads leading to the port.

The government says it is currently working out ways of reducing congestion along all port access roads.

One solution the authorities are contemplating is to make use of the proposed Kurasini EPZA as the waiting point instead of the roadsides.

This proposal needs to be implemented as soon as possible. As matters stand, hundreds of lorries waiting along roads, particularly Mandela Expressway, serve to precipitate more chaos on the city’s grossly inadequate road network. This stifles economic and social activities.

While the government is making efforts to raise efficiency at the port by improving berth occupancy, revenue per tonne of cargo, capital equipment expenditure, turnaround time, and the number of gangs to facilitate cargo operations, more needs be done outside the port itself.

Investment in dry ports should be increased to ensure that these are linked directly to the port via railway lines to reduce congestion caused by lorries in an around the port.

Experts from various fields should be engaged so that innovative ways and strategies can be developed to make the port more productive without affecting economic and social life outside its perimeters.





CHECK UNHEALTHY EATING HABITS

According to research, there is a high risk of people aged between 15 and 59 dying from diseases arising from what and how they eat.

Stroke and coronary and rheumatic heart diseases are among the leading causes of death, and an important factor contributing to long-term disability. Cervix, uterine and breast cancer, among women, and lung and prostate cancer, in men, are also leading killers.

The shared related risk factors include smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, unhealthy eating habits, physical inactivity, high blood pressure and high blood lipids and blood sugar. These so-called lifestyle diseases, which were previously associated with the developed countries, are now prevalent in developing countries, where awareness is still relatively low.

The good news is that these diseases are preventable. People should consider limiting sugar consumption, eating whole cereals, vegetables and fresh fruits; restricting animal fats; using cholesterol-free vegetable oils, and avoiding adding salt to prepared food.