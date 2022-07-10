EXTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN ZANZIBAR AIRPORT DEAL

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Transparency and accountability often define a good leadership. It therefore goes without mention that for good governance to prevail, there ought to be very clear lines that keep work processes an open book.

What is happening in Zanzibar concerning the awarding of the management contract of Abeid Amani Karume International Airport Terminal Three to Dubai National Air Travel Agency (Dnata) lays bare the need for more checks and balances in tendering and procurement processes.

The debate over whether the awarding of the contract to Dnata is legal and justified as claimed by a cross-section of people warrants the need for this matter to be investigated by an external body to come to the bottom of everything.

At the height of it all, i came in defence of the decision to award the contract to the Dubai firm, stating that all due processes were adhered to.

However, even as the head of state tried to clear the air, the gray areas in this deal still remain vivid. What makes this a very intricate matter is the fact that the tendering process still remains vague, with the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) at one point putting Dnata on notice for advertising service tenders to operate the new Terminal Three.

The warning by TCAA came three weeks after Dnata obtaining a license to operate in Tanzania. TCAA’s Claim was that the move by Dnata was against the set procedures of best practices of doing business. This warning by TCAA opened a floodgate of inquiries into the whole contract and eventually the matter has gone far and wide.

Latest on the list of those questioning the airport management contract is ACT-Wazalendo, who raise a slew of issues. According to the political party, the deal to award the management tender to the foreign firm will work at the detriment of existing local companies that have operated at the airport for decades.

This brings a new perspective into the whole saga as lines remain blurred between who is wrong, who is right, and whether there were any processes that were advertently circumvented during the contract signing.





Need for an outside eye

But, as the debate rages on, it remains clear that the best option is to let an external body investigate the matter and come up with findings that will determine the way forward. If matters remain as they are at the moment it is very difficult to ascertain who is right or wrong or whether the case should remain within the confines of the Zanzibar government.

In such situations where the President is on one side and the claims continue to be brought forth, it requires commitment by the opposing party if at all there will be answers at the end of the day.

As it stands, there is no clear answer to the matter and speculations remain the only leads that people can rely on to come to a conclusion. For this issue to be laid to rest an impartial party is needed!