Making jobs work: How is Tanzania performing so far?

What would a health check for a country look like? Well, maybe something like the World Bank’s Country Economic Update, issued half yearly and with a special theme. The most recent edition of the Tanzania Economic Update (TEU), launched on October 2, 2026, included a deep dive on the challenge of insufficient quality jobs, reflecting this edition’s theme of “Making Jobs Work”.

So, how is the country doing? Actually, quite well from a macro-economic perspective including: strong GDP growth (2025: 5.9 percent); particularly strong growth in services (especially financial services, trade, transport) which accounted for nearly half of sectoral real growth; stable monetary conditions including low inflation; moderate public debt; accelerating private sector credit growth (28.1 percent year-on-year to June 2026, a multi-year high); domestic revenue collection above target; and robust growth in capital goods imports reflecting strong investment momentum.

Nevertheless, the TEU does highlight challenges including: excessive dependence on Government spending as a growth driver; excessive regulation; below peer performance on foreign direct investment (FDI) and private sector credit, both on the low side as a proportion of GDP; a dearth of public private partnership (PPP) projects reaching financial close; export growth strong in nominal terms but not volume, and underperformance in labour-intensive exports; and insufficient good quality jobs.

A quite startling (but many might say unsurprising) statistic is on regulation, with the TEU noting that firms in Tanzania spend an average of almost 14 percent of senior management time on regulatory compliance – almost double the regional average (of 8 percent)!

FDI has been hovering around 2 percent of GDP since 2016, lower than the average among both Lower Middle Income Countries (LMICs) and Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). In addition, despite recent rapid growth, private sector credit remains low as a proportion of GDP (19.7 percent v 27 percent SSA average).

On PPPs it highlights a “striking paradox”. On the one hand there is a legally mature framework, a credible project pipeline, and sustained investor interest; but despite this, projects consistently fail to reach financial close. As for the path forward, it suggests targeted reforms prioritising execution credibility over additional framework design.

Agriculture and mining, both sectors that are key in driving exports, are seen as underperforming in real terms. Agriculture’s growth potential has been limited by market inefficiency and policy gaps coupled with escalating global fertiliser prices.

Mining revenues have been buoyant on the back of record gold prices, but hamstrung by capacity limitations; large scale projects have struggled to move from conception to development - for example, major gold projects expected to come into production in 2027 were conceived several years ago, and the pipeline of energy transition minerals is developing slowly.

Logistics exports have grown significantly in recent years but despite this remain relatively limited given the country’s potential to serve as a regional hub - a potential whose realisation will be conditional on successful operationalisation of the Central Corridor (running from Dar es Salaam inland towards the African Great Lakes).

Labour-intensive non-traditional exports, including manufactured goods and horticultural products, is another area of unfulfilled potential as these exports have grown more slowly than nominal exports overall. The TEU notes that these sectors - often initially pioneered by sizeable, formal, and foreign firms before national clusters and networks grow - have particularly broad scope to benefit from business environment enhancements.

As for the “Making Jobs Work” theme, the TEU recognises that there is both a demand and supply side to the challenge of insufficient quality jobs, referencing policy pillars of a Quality Job Base and a Quality Workforce Pipeline. As regards a Quality Job Base it recommends: reducing barriers to firm entry, exit, investment, and land access; strengthening insolvency frameworks; and unlocking long-term finance.

Suggestions on creating a Quality Workforce Pipeline include: redesigning social protection as mobility enabler; prioritising lowest-readiness workers; embedding gender-responsive design as a system standard; and building labour market information and credential recognition systems that connect workers to better jobs.

So, what are our prospects? Well, the TEU’s GDP growth projections are positive (2026: 6.1 percent, 2027: 6.4 percent, 2028: 6.5 percent). It does caution that the balance of risks is tilted to the downside, with domestic reform capacity, fiscal discipline, and external shocks as key concerns.

It notes that fiscal framework assumptions (including raising the tax-to-GDP ratio from 13 percent to 16 percent over the medium term) are in line with recent tax buoyancy trends, but that their achievement will depend on sustained reform implementation, including drawing on the direction set by the Presidential Tax Reform Commission.