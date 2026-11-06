We don’t unveil A plaque or cut A ribbon; it’s THE plaque, THE ribbon

That you have knowledge of a certain subject is important. However, demonstrating that you know by way of telling it to those who matter can be just as important. And at times, it can be even more important.

This underscores the significance of acquiring ample language skills, for it enables you to understand what is being communicated.

At the same time, having a good command of an essential language, needless to say, gives you the power to explain yourself and your environment.

It means, in the case of our youth, having good knowledge of English cannot be overemphasised.

Speaking recently in Arusha at the Nelson Mandela Institute of Science and Technology, Prof Emeritus Yunus Daudi Mgaya—chair of the programme which enhances readiness for beneficiaries of the Samia Scholarship Extended (DS/AI+)—gave a stark warning: “Students seeking admission to science programmes at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa must attain Grade A in English at Form Four.”

The professor was further reported as noting that the South African university maintains high admission standards for competitive programme requiring applicants to demonstrate “strong performance in science subjects and English proficiency”.

Prof Mgaya’s exposition puts paid to the oft-expressed perception that Science oriented learners need not bother much about language (read English) proficiency! Yes, just like those obsessed with arts subjects would normally wallow in the distorted thinking that math is of no use to them!

Let us now proceed with this column’s key task of sharing linguistic gemstones picked up over the week. Here we go...

We grab a copy of Bongo’s huge and colourful broadsheet (Monday, November 2 edition), in which we take a keen look at a photo on Page 3, whose caption reads: “Ilala District Commissioner Edward Mpogolo participates in an environment cleaning EXERCISE along Ocean Road near the National Institute of Medical Research in Dar es Salaam over the weekend...”

The word that we have penned in capitals is a sheer waste of print paper space. The caption handler should have simply said “environmental cleaning along...” In our mind’s eye, we can visualise a Kiswahili media colleague writing: “... wakiwa kwenye ZOEZI la kusafisha mazingira...” instead writing, simply, “...wakifanya USAFI wa mazingira”.

And now, a look at Bongo’s senior-most broadsheet of Saturday, October 31, whose Page 2 has a photo spread entitled ‘Mtumba Government City Launch in Pictures.’

In one of the pictures, the caption writer pens the following: “President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan and her guest, Angolan President Joao Laurenco, jointly unveil A PLAQUE to mark the official inauguration of tarmac roads at Mtumba Government City in Dodoma...”

Unveil a plaque? Nope! There can be only one plaque which is unveiled for any singular particular inaugural function – it is exact! Which obliges a communicator to precede it with definite article THE, as opposed to indefinite article A.

The same explanation applies in regard to another caption on the same page that reads: “President Dr Samia and her guest, President Joao Laurenco of Angola, cut A RIBBON...” We say no! It should be “...cut THE ribbon...”