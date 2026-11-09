TADB urged to increase funding for smallholders

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) has been urged to increase financing for smallholder farmers and diversify its sources of capital to ensure its growing financial capacity translates into higher agricultural production and improved livelihoods.

The Parliamentary Public Investments Committee (PIC) said the bank should direct more resources towards irrigation, agricultural production, processing and value addition instead of concentrating largely on financing crop purchases.

The committee also called on the bank to reduce its dependence on government funding by exploring alternative sources of capital and strengthening partnerships to support its long-term growth.

The recommendations were made on November 6, 2026, when committee members visited TADB’s headquarters in Dar es Salaam to assess its performance, achievements and challenges since its establishment in 2015.

Committee chairman and Kivule MP Dougras Didas Massaburi said the bank needed to look beyond government financing and identify sustainable sources of funds to strengthen its capacity to support agriculture.

He acknowledged TADB’s plan to secure at least Sh800 billion from the Government but urged it to explore additional funding opportunities in line with the country’s Vision 2050 ambitions.

“I have seen that you want at least Sh800 billion from the Government. That is fine, but I urge you to align your plans with Vision 2050, which requires us to explore other sources of revenue,” he said.

The committee’s concerns come as TADB reports substantial growth in its financial position, including shareholders’ funds, resource mobilisation and revenue.

Presenting the bank’s performance report, Acting Managing Director David Nghambi said shareholders’ funds had increased to Sh553.22 billion by September 2026, from Sh76.7 billion in 2020.

He said the bank had mobilised Sh1.41 trillion by September 2026 and was targeting an additional Sh759 billion between 2025 and 2027.

Revenue had also more than tripled to Sh106.4 billion from Sh28.1 billion, while operating expenses rose to Sh51.2 billion from Sh12.8 billion over the same period.

However, committee members questioned whether the bank’s expanding financial capacity was translating into adequate support for farmers, particularly those involved in primary production.

PIC member and Singida Special Seats MP Martha Nehemia Gwau said TADB should measure its performance not only through financial growth but also by examining the impact of its lending on farmers.

She said much of the financing appeared to be directed towards crop purchases, leaving opportunities for greater investment in activities that could help smallholder farmers increase production.

“Your focus is largely on crop purchases rather than the value chain that targets smallholder farmers,” she said.

Ms Gwau urged the bank to expand financing for irrigation and other production-related activities, saying small-scale farmers needed greater support to improve productivity and participate more effectively in agricultural value chains.

Meanwhile, Magu MP Boniventura Kiswaga commended TADB for its progress since its establishment in 2015, noting that its initial capital stood at Sh60 billion.

He recalled that the bank had faced uncertainty during its early years, when discussions centred on whether it should be dissolved or merged with another financial institution.

“Today, the bank is doing well. In the beginning, we were discussing whether to abolish it or merge it with another bank,” he said.

Mlalo MP Rashid Shangazi urged the Government to maintain financial support for the bank while increasing investment in strategic crops capable of strengthening domestic production and supporting industrial development.

He singled out oil palm cultivation along the Lake Tanganyika corridor, particularly in Kigoma, Katavi and Tabora, saying increased investment could help reduce the country’s dependence on imported edible oils.

He also identified cashew nuts, sisal and cotton as crops requiring more financing because of their economic importance and potential to support industrial processing and value addition.