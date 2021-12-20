MULTILATERAL COOPERATION CANNOT BE OVEREMPHASISED

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Member-countries of the United Nations in particular, and the world at large, commemorate and celebrate today as International Human Solidarity Day (IHSD) since the event was formally established as such on December 20, 2005.

That was when the UN General Assembly (UN-GA) decided to create IHSD as a platform to be used across the world in fighting the common global enemies that include – but are by no means limited to – climate change, wars, poverty, hunger, disease, inequality and social injustice among humanity.

It is also a day on which to mark and celebrate unity in diversity – and remind governments to respect their commitments to international laws, agreements and pledges to Society as a whole.

It is on the International Human Solidarity Day that people are encouraged to debate on ways to promote solidarity; find innovative methods to help eradicate poverty, corruption and terrorism; make medication and other health-care services readily and timely accessible to those in need – and achieving universal education as a matter of course.

It should be remembered that, by “Solidarity” is meant the element of human association which emphasises the cohesive social bond that holds a group of people together – and which is valued and understood by one and all, motivated mostly in terms of affection and shared norms and beliefs.

And, “unity in diversity” signifies the unity among people with diverse cultural, religious beliefs, social status and other demographic differences.

Advertisement

It is, therefore, that Tanzania – as an abiding member of the United Nations Organisation – is most obliged to honour, obey and respect the International Human Solidarity Day.s

For, it is mainly through unity and solidarity in the face of diversity that we can resolve upon – and solve – most (if not all) international problems of an economic, social, cultural and/or other nature and character.

And, by doing so, we would entrench this year’s IHSD theme of Underscoring the Importance of Multilateral Cooperation.









SUSTAIN BUSINESS REVIVAL

Tanzania’s business sector is slowly but steadily recovering from the impact of Covid-19 despite worries caused by the emergence of several coronavirus variants since the pandemic was first reported two years ago. Entrepreneurs engaged in various business activities are cautiously optimistic about the future that lies ahead as they reopen their doors to customers.

From the hospitality industry, retail business to the informal sector, the interruption that the pandemic caused on businesses across the country crippled the livelihoods of many Tanzanians. Now that the government has encouraged businesses to reopen, albeit with utmost caution to safety measures, entrepreneurs are capitalising on this green light.

Some banks have already announced reductions in interest rates on personal loans. This means that people in both the private and public sectors, who have a predilection for business, can now consider investing in a worthwhile venture.

As such, entrepreneurs looking to rebuild their businesses should endeavour to look for strategies that will resuscitate their brands.

As for those already up and running, remember to keep your business environment safe by adhering to health safety measures.