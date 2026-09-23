Mwinyi’s cabinet crossroads: Reshuffle or fill vacancies?









Unguja. After a long political and legal process, the curtain has finally fallen on negotiations for the Government of National Unity (GNU) in Zanzibar.

Yesterday’s (Tuesday, September 22, 2026) swearing-in of the First Vice-President from ACT-Wazalendo, Mr Othman Masoud Othman (OMO), officially completed the top leadership structure, directing attention at State House towards President Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

The central question now dominating public discourse is simple: will the President merely fill the four ministerial positions left open for ACT-Wazalendo, or use the opportunity to reshuffle his entire Cabinet?

The debate stems from the fact that, since the formation of the government following the general election, four ministries have remained pending for ACT-Wazalendo members until completion of the reconciliation process.

Now that the process has concluded, the President is free to appoint new ministers to fill those gaps.

However, the performance of ministers over recent months has sparked a new line of thought among political analysts.

One argument highlights the possibility of President Mwinyi implementing major structural changes rather than simply filling vacancies.

This view is driven by the performance of current ministers who have been acting in the four portfolios.

Despite retaining their substantive positions, some of these ministers have demonstrated strong capability and professionalism while managing the additional dockets.

This places President Mwinyi at a strategic crossroads: should he return those ministers to their previous portfolios and let newcomers take over the ministries they have managed, or retain them permanently and alter the lineup elsewhere?

Supporters of this view argue that the performance of some leaders demonstrates their ability to match Dr Mwinyi’s pace in driving socio-economic transformation.

If the President decides to retain high-performing ministers in their acting roles, a broader cabinet reshuffle could follow.

Consequently, those ministers’ previous portfolios would become vacant, triggering a cycle of appointments and reassignments to preserve overall efficiency.

Conversely, another group of analysts believes the President may opt for stability.

Their reasoning is that integrating ACT-Wazalendo into government already constitutes a major structural shift.

The President could choose to appoint only four ACT-Wazalendo ministers to the reserved positions, avoiding operational disruption in other ministries that have already adapted to the new Zanzibar philosophy.

Nevertheless, President Mwinyi has consistently emphasised accountability and efficiency since taking office.

If some ministers have lagged while temporary caretakers have performed strongly, the integration of ACT-Wazalendo could provide an opportunity to recalibrate the team without appearing punitive.

Furthermore, bringing ACT-Wazalendo into government demands close cooperation.

Because the four reserved dockets directly affect social services, the President must assemble a cohesive GNU team that transcends party lines.

This could necessitate shifting current ministers around to achieve what the President considers the right balance between ruling CCM and ACT-Wazalendo representatives.

Ultimately, President Mwinyi’s decision will extend beyond simply filling four vacant seats.

It could influence the government’s approach to efficiency and continuity.

Whether he prioritises stability or broader changes will become clearer when he announces his decisions.

The performance of acting ministers has added another consideration for President Mwinyi as he weighs the composition of a professional cabinet capable of delivering results for Zanzibaris.