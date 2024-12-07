New Year, same me? Maybe not this time

As the year winds down, the internet is about to be flooded with two types of people: those flexing their 2024 wins like they’ve unlocked life’s cheat codes and those squinting at their vision boards like, “Wait, was this supposed to happen THIS year?” Spoiler alert—it’s probably not just you.

Let me confess something upfront: when 2024 started, I didn’t set a single goal. Not one.

While everyone else was talking about “new year, new me” and chasing their resolutions with gusto, my life was laser-focused on one thing—Baby Kay’s arrival.

And believe me, there wasn’t much room for anything else.

My world revolved around feeding schedules, baby shopping, and googling existential questions like, “How do I install a car seat without losing my sanity?” or “Is it normal to cry over baby socks at 3 AM?” (The answer, by the way, is yes. Yes, it is.)

Fitness plans? Side hustles? Career milestones? Please. My biggest 2024 win was figuring out how to function on two hours of sleep without looking like a zombie.

But here’s the thing: despite my lack of resolutions, this year didn’t feel wasted. Sure, I didn’t tick off any vision board-worthy achievements, but welcoming Kay was the ultimate goal.

Everything else could wait. That’s something I’ve come to appreciate—sometimes, life isn’t about smashing every goal; it’s about embracing the chaos, the curveballs, and the unexpected joys.

Now, though, as December wraps up, I can’t help but get that itch.

You know, the one that comes with seeing people proudly declare, “I crushed it this year!”

It’s inspiring and slightly terrifying because, for the first time in years, I’m thinking about resolutions for 2025.

No, I’m not saying I’ll run a marathon or start meal-prepping like a fitness influencer, but hey, maybe I’ll tackle the mountain of laundry taking over my house. Baby steps, right?

And to anyone who feels like 2024 handed them a list of “what could have been,” let me tell you this: you’re not alone.

Maybe you didn’t lose those 10 kilos or launch that side hustle. Maybe your goals took a backseat because life had other plans.

And you know what? That’s okay. Life isn’t always about smashing records; sometimes, surviving is the victory.

So let’s celebrate the little wins: Did you make it through the year?

Did you find moments of laughter, even in the chaos? Did you take a nap that one random Tuesday and wake up feeling like royalty? Those are wins worth acknowledging.

Here’s my plan for 2025: set goals, sure, but also leave room for life’s surprises.

Be kinder to myself when things don’t go as planned. And most importantly, keep laughing, even when things get messy—because if this year taught me anything, it’s that humour (and coffee) can get you through almost anything.

Here’s to 2025—a year of fresh starts, realistic goals, and hopefully fewer unwashed bottles in the sink.