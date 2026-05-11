On track to the future: Tanzania’s SGR wins investor confidence

Not long ago, Tanzania’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) was met with a fair of scepticism. Was it too ambitious? Too complex? Too difficult to finance?Today, those questions are being answered not in theory, but in motion through steel rails stretching across the country, trains in service and rising confidence from global investors.Just last week, The Government of Tanzania through Standard Chartered successfully arranged a syndicated financing exceeding USD 2.33 billion, reinforcing momentum behind one of the most transformative infrastructure programmes in Tanzania’s history.The financing supports SGR Lots 3 and 4, covering approximately 430 kilometres between Makutupora and Isaka, delivered by Yapi Merkezi, alongside Lot 5, connecting Isaka to Mwanza over approximately 249 kilometres, implemented by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation.Once completed, SGR Lots 1 to 5 will deliver a continuous rail link of approximately 1,596 Kilometres (1,219 km of mainline and 377 km of siding) connecting Dar es Salaam to Mwanza. Beyond its scale, the SGR is already demonstrating tangible success in reshaping Tanzania’s economic landscape.The project is designed to modernize the national transport network, significantly reduce logistics costs and transit times, and enhance the reliability of cargo and passenger movement.It is expected to strengthen Tanzania’s position as a regional logistics and trade hub, linking the Port of Dar es Salaam to inland markets and neighbouring countries including Rwanda, Burundi, and the DRC.More broadly, the SGR is catalysing industrialization, supporting job creation, and unlocking growth across key sectors such as agriculture, mining, and manufacturing by enabling faster and more efficient movement of goods.The programme is therefore not only a transport investment, but a strategic economic backbone underpinning Tanzania’s long-term growth, regional integration, and competitivenessFor investors, this is far more than a conventional infrastructure deal, it is a signal. As the Minister of Finance, Amb Khamis Mussa Omar (MP), has underscored, the SGR sits at the core of the Central Corridor: a strategic artery anchored at the Port of Dar es Salaam and connecting six landlocked economies to global markets.Serving a combined population of nearly 300 million people and an estimated GDP of USD 244 billion, the corridor is not merely a transport route; it is a regional economic lifeline. It positions Tanzania as a pivotal gateway for East and Central Africa.Importantly, this vision is no longer aspirational; it is being translated into action. The Government is advancing a Central Corridor Investment Master Plan, setting out a long-term blueprint that integrates rail infrastructure with urban development, productive sectors, land use, and trade facilitation. For private investors, this alignment is critical.It signals that the SGR is not a standalone asset, but the backbone of a broader, coordinated economic ecosystem designed to unlock growth, create jobs, and catalyse investment along its route.