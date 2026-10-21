Overwhelming power: The political economy of corruption

By Anna Tibaijuka

Corruption is as old as organised government. Wherever public authority controls valuable resources, individuals will seek to influence how those resources are allocated. This is a universal phenomenon, found in rich and poor countries, democracies and authoritarian systems alike.

Yet corruption does not produce identical economic consequences everywhere. Its impact depends on the scale of resources involved, the powers exercised by those responsible, where misappropriated wealth eventually goes, and the strength of institutions entrusted with protecting the public interest.

This is the starting point for a five-part discussion on institutions, power and good governance.

My central argument is that corruption becomes particularly destructive when political authority is concentrated in the presidency and institutions responsible for oversight are unable or unwilling to challenge executive decisions.

Government is not governance

We frequently confuse government with governance.

Government refers to the people and organisations exercising public authority: presidents, ministers, parliaments and administrative agencies.

Governance concerns the rules, institutions and procedures through which that authority is exercised, supervised and held accountable.

A country can therefore have a functioning government but suffer from weak governance.

It may possess a parliament, judiciary, auditor general, central bank, procurement authority and anti-corruption commission. Yet these institutions can become ineffective if their lawful decisions are overridden by political instructions.

Good governance is not simply having a well-intentioned president. It means establishing institutions capable of preventing abuses even when those occupying high office act improperly.

Corruption versus state capture

Economists and political scientists distinguish different forms of corruption.

Petty corruption may involve an official demanding an unlawful payment for a public service. Grand corruption involves decisions concerning substantial public resources, contracts or economic privileges.

State capture goes further. It occurs when private interests exercise undue influence over public decisions, potentially shaping government policies, appointments, regulations or contracts for private advantage.

A corrupt procurement officer may inflate the price of office furniture. A politically connected network influencing a national power project, a mining concession or sovereign borrowing can affect the economy for generations.

Both forms are unacceptable. But their consequences differ in scale and reach.

A poorly conceived infrastructure project may involve billions in public expenditure. If financed through external borrowing, its consequences can continue long after the officials responsible have left office.

Corruption and economic development

Consider two projects of equal financial value: a regional hospital and a luxury hotel.

The hospital can improve healthcare, reduce preventable deaths, strengthen human capital and increase labour productivity.

The hotel may also generate employment, tourism earnings and national income.

But if public funds intended for the hospital are corruptly diverted to construct a privately owned hotel, the country’s development priorities have been unlawfully displaced.

The economic loss is not measured solely by the stolen amount. It includes the opportunity cost of the hospital never built, the services never delivered and the unequal distribution of the resulting benefits.

When public investment becomes an opportunity for enrichment

IMF economists Vito Tanzi and Hamid Davoodi demonstrated that corruption can produce a paradox: governments may spend more on public investment while achieving less economic development.

Their research found associations between corruption and higher public investment, lower government revenue, inadequate maintenance expenditure and poor infrastructure quality.

The explanation is straightforward.

Where major contracts provide opportunities for illicit personal gain, projects may be selected for the benefits they generate for decision-makers rather than their social or economic returns.

An unnecessarily expensive power station may offer opportunities for inflated prices. A poorly constructed road may require repeated rebuilding. An oversized infrastructure project may be preferred to a more economical alternative.

The concentration of presidential power

A further problem arises when political authority is highly personalised.

In many presidential systems, the head of state influences appointments to institutions responsible for public expenditure, financial regulation, prosecution and oversight.

Such powers are not inherently improper. They are part of constitutional government.

However, if appointed officials cannot exercise independent professional judgment, the capacity of institutions to check executive power becomes weakened.

An instruction attributed to the presidency may acquire the practical force of law, even where formal procedures require additional safeguards.

This creates the possibility of institutional capture.

It is important to distinguish political responsibility from personal criminal culpability. A president may bear responsibility for weaknesses in government without necessarily having personally authorised or benefited from an unlawful transaction.

But institutions must be capable of establishing the facts without fear or favour.

Why the poor bear the consequences

In developing economies, the consequences of distorted public spending can be especially severe.

Scarce resources must finance schools, hospitals, water supplies, electricity, transport and other necessities.

When these resources are mismanaged, ordinary citizens may suffer through inadequate services, higher public debt, unemployment and reduced economic opportunity.

Corruption is therefore not merely a moral or criminal-law question. It is fundamentally a development problem.