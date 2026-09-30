Refineries, ports and the future of East African integration – 6

By Anna Tibaijuka

In the previous article, I argued that Uganda’s oil and Tanzania’s natural gas could support much more than fuel production. Properly connected to ports, pipelines and regional markets, they could help create an East African energy-industrial corridor.

The difficulty is that no single country controls all the pieces.

Uganda has the crude. Tanzania has natural gas and the EACOP outlet at Tanga. Kenya has major maritime and petroleum logistics infrastructure. Landlocked countries depend upon corridors through their neighbours. Private investors decide where to risk their capital, while governments control much of the strategic infrastructure and regulatory environment. Who ensures that all these investments fit together?

A collection of projects is not a strategy

Across the region, several major projects are taking shape: Uganda’s Hoima refinery, EACOP, the proposed Tanga regional energy hub, possible gas and petroleum-product pipelines, and major refinery and port investments in Kenya.

Each project may make economic sense when assessed separately.

But that does not guarantee that the combined regional system will be efficient.

A refinery’s optimum size depends on the market it can serve. A pipeline needs sufficient throughput. A port expansion needs cargo. Petrochemical industries need feedstock, water, power and transport. Decisions about one part therefore affect the economics of the others.

This is why project appraisal and regional planning are not the same thing.

East Africa may indeed need several refineries and several specialised ports. But we should first establish whether they are complementary or whether scarce capital is being committed to unnecessary duplication.

Specialisation requires coordination

Regional integration should allow different countries and locations to perform the functions for which they are best suited.

One country may host a refinery. Another may supply crude or gas. Another may develop petrochemicals. Another may specialise in logistics or downstream manufacturing.

The benefits can also be shared through equity participation, transit revenues, procurement, employment, pipelines and supporting industries.

The important principle is that equitable benefit-sharing does not require every country to build the same infrastructure.

This is precisely where coordination becomes necessary.

If governments make strategic investment decisions independently and only afterwards try to connect them regionally, East Africa may end up with expensive parallel systems.

It would be better to understand the regional system first.

The Common Market must become physical

We often discuss integration in terms of tariffs, customs procedures and movement across borders.

But goods do not move through treaties. They move through ports, railways, roads and pipelines.

EACOP is a striking example. Uganda’s crude depends upon infrastructure crossing Tanzania to reach the sea.

If Tanzanian gas eventually moves north towards Uganda, the interdependence will operate in the opposite direction. If refined petroleum products can move between countries according to demand, the connection becomes deeper still.

This is regional integration made physical.

The question is whether our planning institutions are keeping pace with that reality.

A regional study is now needed

The EAC Heads of State should therefore consider commissioning a Regional Petroleum, Petrochemical, Pipeline and Ports Optimisation Study to 2050.

It should examine, as one system, Uganda’s crude production and refinery plans, EACOP, the proposed Tanga energy hub, Tanzania’s natural gas, future gas and petroleum-product pipelines, Tanga and Mwambani, Mombasa and Lamu, other relevant ports, petrochemical opportunities, transport corridors and projected regional demand.

The purpose would not be to dictate commercial decisions to investors. It would provide governments with a regional framework within which those decisions can be assessed.

Several scenarios should be examined because nobody knows exactly what oil demand, technology or additional resource discoveries will look like in 2050.

The important thing is to identify investments that remain economically useful under a range of plausible futures.

From cooperation to coordination

East Africa has achieved considerable cooperation. The harder stage is coordination.

Cooperation means governments consult one another and remove barriers.

Coordination means that before one Partner State commits billions of dollars to strategic infrastructure, it considers how that investment fits with what neighbouring states are developing.

That requires better information, greater trust and stronger regional institutions.

And here economics reaches its limit.

A regional study may tell us what combination of refineries, ports and pipelines is most efficient. But implementation requires governments to agree on common priorities and, sometimes, to accept that an investment located across the border may serve their citizens better than a more expensive duplicate at home.

That requires political will and political authority.

East Africa has confronted this problem before. Common services once operated across the region; after independence, preserving them among sovereign states proved much harder, and the first Community eventually collapsed. Since its revival, integration has been rebuilt gradually and successfully—but the economic stakes are now far greater.

The final question of this series is therefore political as well as economic: has integration advanced to the point where the expanded EAC must also strengthen the common authority required to plan its shared future?

That is where I will turn in the final article.