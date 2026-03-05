Rebalancing Tanzania’s budget cycle

Tanzania’s budget cycle formally begins in August with the preparation of the Planning and Budget Preparation Guidelines followed by the preparation of plans and budgets by ministries, departments, agencies, local authorities, and public corporations and further moves through a series of internal government stages until the Finance Bill is tabled in June, with implementation commencing from July 1.

Within this framework, the Ministry of Finance’s task force on tax reforms provides a formal platform for stakeholder participation. The Task Force opens a window for submissions between January and March 31, allowing stakeholders to propose amendments to tax policy and administration for the upcoming budget cycle.

The government has further reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening fiscal tax policy and administration through the establishment of the Presidential Tax Reform Commission that was inaugurated on October 4, 2024.

The Commission’s mandate includes conducting a comprehensive review of Tanzania’s tax system, identifying areas for improvement and providing actionable recommendations aimed at enhancing the fairness, efficiency and transparency of tax administration.

Together, the Task Force and the Commission reinforce the Government’s intention to adopt a more transparent and consultative approach to a tax reform process that recognises the growing complexity of the tax ecosystem and the need for broader engagement.

However, the consultation window for stakeholders is very narrow. As stakeholders begin to understand the tax reforms following the budget speech reading in mid-June, the finance bill appears, followed almost immediately by its assent into law leaving fewer than two weeks before enactment.

This leaves little time for stakeholders to comment, analyse or prepare ahead of the changes and may sometimes pose challenges on TRA’s administrative readiness - for example, the Finance Act 2025 introduced a reduced 16 percent VAT rate on online B2C purchases with effect from 1 September 2025, however its implementation has been delayed pending the Commissioner General’s issuance of the list of eligible persons and guidance on the manner of application.

Similarly, although the change introducing Withholding VAT (WVAT) became effective on 1 July 2025, implementation challenges emerged because the taxpayer portal was not configured to accommodate it.

This limited consultation and engagement timeframe has created a recurring cycle of reaction as businesses and the tax administration need time to align internal processes, assess impacts and adjust financial systems before the implementation date of July 1.

An effective reform process should allow businesses, institutions and even government agencies to plan ahead, align internal systems, anticipate the financial and operational implications and provide valuable input that will enable to meet the intended objectives.

Regional comparison shows that Tanzania lags behind its peers in providing sufficient time for consultation. In Kenya, for instance, the Finance Bill is usually published by 30 April.

This means stakeholders have close to two months of public review before the Finance Act takes effect on 1 July, enabling better engagement and smoother transitions. Uganda also provides a more generous window, publishing its Finance Bill by 1 April, assenting by 31 May, and implementing by 1 July which grants a two month window for stakeholders to input their views and an additional month to prepare.

When compared against these regional benchmarks, it is apparent that Tanzania offers a comparatively shorter consultation period from when the finance bill is issued to its assent and implementation.

To address this, the recommended best practice, already adopted by neighbouring countries, is to introduce a timeframe for publication of draft legislation or regulations at least two months before enactment.

Early publication enables stakeholders to undertake impact analysis, redesign internal processes, adjust compliance systems and ensure the new changes are implemented correctly. Importantly, it will also help reduce future disputes which are time consuming and costly for both the TRA and taxpayers.

As Tanzania advances toward its Vision 2050 aspirations, a participatory tax policy process is vital. Tanzania has an opportunity to adopt these proven practices and evolve toward a reform process that is not only effective but also participatory, predictable and aligned with the needs of its rapidly growing economy.