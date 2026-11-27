By Mariam Gichan

On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, an announcement from Ikulu, communicated by Bakari Machumu, Director of Presidential Communications, brought news of changes to Tanzania’s government structure.

Among the changes was the separation of livestock and fisheries into two independent ministries, alongside the creation of a standalone Ministry of East African Cooperation, separating it from Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. As I followed the announcement, I found myself thinking about another ministry that perhaps deserves the same institutional reconsideration: the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.

The announcement opened a conversation about how government responsibilities are organised and whether combining several sectors under one ministry always serves their interests. If livestock and fisheries can have separate institutional leadership, perhaps it is time to ask whether natural resources and tourism should continue sharing one ministry.

At first, combining natural resources and tourism might seem logical. After all, wildlife, forests, national parks and other natural attractions are central to Tanzania’s tourism industry.

But when we look more closely at the responsibilities involved, the arrangement begins to raise questions.

Natural resources alone constitute an enormous portfolio, covering wildlife conservation, forestry, beekeeping, biodiversity and the sustainable management of the country’s natural wealth. Tourism, meanwhile, requires investment promotion, destination marketing, infrastructure development and the management of attractions.

There is also cultural heritage, a sector whose place in this arrangement deserves much greater attention.

As an archaeologist working in this field, I have increasingly observed how archaeology, antiquities and cultural heritage can become overshadowed by the much larger responsibilities within the ministry. Although antiquities are formally recognised within the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, I question whether the sector receives the institutional visibility, investment and political attention it deserves.

Sometimes cultural heritage is also discussed alongside the responsibilities of the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, creating the impression that its place in our development priorities is not always clearly understood.

Tanzania’s cultural heritage – the rock paintings, the historical trading settlements of Kilwa and Bagamoyo, Olduvai Gorge and ancient settlements along the Swahili coast – holds extraordinary evidence of human history.

These places are not simply remnants of the past. They are sources of knowledge, national identity, education and economic opportunity.

When Tanzania promotes itself internationally, wildlife and national parks often dominate the conversation. Our archaeological landscapes, museums, historical towns and monuments rarely receive comparable attention

The Controller and Auditor General’s 2022 performance audit provides a particularly important perspective. Covering the period from 2016/17 to 2020/21, the audit found that only 18 of 131 gazetted cultural heritage sites were operational in terms of public access and protection mechanisms. Only 15 generated revenue during the period examined.

A subsequent follow-up audit by the National Audit Office of Tanzania (NAOT) revealed that none of the 2022 recommendations issued to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism were fully implemented, leaving major heritage sites underfunded, vulnerable to encroachment, and struggling with low visitor numbers and stalled projects.

I have also heard the argument that antiquities and cultural heritage cannot generate enough revenue to justify a separate ministry. I find this a limiting way of measuring the importance of a public institution. Nevertheless, cultural heritage has considerable economic potential.

Properly developed archaeological sites, museums, historical towns and cultural experiences can diversify tourism, create employment and open opportunities for local communities.

This is why I believe tourism and cultural heritage should work together under one ministry, while natural resources receive independent institutional leadership. Imagine a Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage that gives equal consideration to wildlife tourism, archaeological tourism, historical sites, museums and cultural experiences.

Such an arrangement could help Tanzania develop a more diverse tourism identity rather than relying predominantly on wildlife and natural landscapes.

We have spent decades telling the world about Tanzania’s wildlife. It is time we invested just as seriously in telling the world about the people, histories and civilizations that shaped this land.