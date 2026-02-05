Scenario planning in an age of radical uncertainty

In an increasingly interconnected and volatile world, the traditional tools of strategic planning, designed for a more predictable era, are proving woefully inadequate.

The linear forecasts and five-year plans that once guided corporate decision-making now seem like quaint relics of a bygone age.

As we navigate the complexities of 2026, businesses must confront a new reality: the future is not a destination to be predicted, but a landscape of possibilities to be navigated.

In this age of radical uncertainty, the ability to anticipate and adapt is the new competitive advantage.

This requires a fundamental shift in mindset, moving from a paradigm of prediction to one of preparation.

The goal is not to forecast the future with pinpoint accuracy—an impossible task in our complex world—but to build organisations that are resilient and adaptable enough to thrive in a range of possible futures.

This is the essence of foresight thinking, a discipline that is rapidly moving from the fringes of strategic planning to its very core.

At the heart of foresight thinking lies the practice of scenario planning.

This is not about creating a single, monolithic vision of the future, but about exploring a diverse set of plausible futures, each with its own unique challenges and opportunities.

By identifying the key drivers of change—from technological disruption and geopolitical shifts to changing consumer preferences and regulatory landscapes—and understanding how they might interact, organisations can develop strategies that are robust and flexible.

This process forces leaders to confront their own assumptions, to acknowledge what they don’t know, and to build the institutional muscle for learning and adaptation.

To be effective, scenario planning must be more than a one-off intellectual exercise.

It must be embedded into the very DNA of an organisation’s operational and strategic decision-making.

This requires a robust data infrastructure and the ability to harness the power of predictive analytics to filter signal from noise.

In a world awash with data, the challenge is not a lack of information, but a lack of insight. The organisations that will succeed are those that can turn data into intelligence, and intelligence into action.

The rise of the internet was a revolution in access to information. The new Intelligent Age, powered by artificial intelligence, is a revolution in the use of information.

AI, in its various forms—from machine learning and predictive analytics to generative models—offers powerful new tools for navigating the fog of uncertainty.

It can help organisations identify emerging trends, model complex systems, and simulate the potential impact of different strategic choices.

The organisations that will lead this era are those that can most compellingly answer the question: what can be achieved with near-instantaneous decisions that integrate millions of data points?

The Intelligent Age represents more than just a technological advancement; it embodies a new way of thinking about decision-making and value creation.

In this age, the ability to process vast amounts of information quickly and accurately becomes a core competitive advantage.

But equally important is the ability to ask the right questions, to understand the ethical implications of AI-driven decisions, and to ensure that the benefits of artificial intelligence are shared broadly rather than concentrated in the hands of a few.

These forward-thinking organisations understand that AI is not a replacement for human intelligence but an amplifier of it. They invest not just in technology but in developing the human capabilities needed to work effectively with AI systems.

They create cultures that encourage experimentation, that are not afraid to fail, and that see every setback as an opportunity to learn and adapt. In a world of constant change, the ability to learn faster than the competition is the only sustainable competitive advantage.

Ultimately, navigating the fog of uncertainty requires a new kind of leadership.

It requires leaders who are comfortable with ambiguity, who are intellectually humble, and who are willing to challenge the status quo.

It requires leaders who can inspire their organisations to embrace change, to experiment boldly, and to learn continuously. The future is uncertain, but it is not unknowable.