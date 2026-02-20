Sis, go get your own money...Stop betting on him for your life, snacks and sanity

Let’s get straight to it.

Sis, get your own money.

Not because men are wicked. Not because marriage is a scam. Not because love is fake. But because depending 110 percent on a man for your survival is dangerous.

There is something that happens to a woman who does not have her own money.

Her life shrinks. Her options disappear. Her voice loses weight. Not because she lacks intelligence, but because she has nothing to back her decisions.

Let’s laugh small but think deeply....He would tell you to go to hell, but you would still ask him for transport money...!

Hahaha you can't even afford to go to hell without his help.

He insults you, and you still have to wait for airtime just to respond.

He disrespects you, and unamezea, why? because he is the one paying for your fuel.

That is not love. That is dependency. That is a woman living someone else’s life while sacrificing her own.

Marriage is not a poverty alleviation programme. It is not a rescue mission. It is not an employment contract.

It is a partnership, but if you enter it without your own money or identity, you have no leverage. You are not a partner. You are a dependant.

Sis, do not reduce your life to someone else’s pay cheque. Do not pause your growth because you are waiting to be chosen.

Have a life. Build a life. Fund your own existence.

Yes, you are a woman. Yes, you can nurture, support, and love.

What skill do you have?

What income stream is yours?

What can you afford on your own?

Not “our money".

Yours.

There is a fulfilment that comes with spending money you earned with your own hands. Nothing else compares. That money builds your confidence. Your dignity. Your backbone.

Man’s money is sweet. Gifts are nice. But the money you earned? That one gives you life. That one lets you breathe. That one lets you survive without asking, pleading, or begging.

If you don’t have a dime of your own, you will negotiate respect. You will tolerate nonsense. You will shrink to exist.

If you have your own money, your own life, and your own identity, disrespect becomes optional. You are no longer stuck. You are no longer at the mercy of anyone.

Sis, get your own money.

Build your own life. Not for love. Not for marriage. Not for anyone else. But for you.

So that if he disappears.

So that if he insults you.

So that if life shifts.

You can still stand.

You can still pay your own bills.

You can still move, survive, and live.