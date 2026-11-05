Tanzania’s $68.6 billion question is how much of it arrives

Three thousand five hundred and thirty-eight projects, $68.6 billion in registered capital and more than a million jobs expected over five and a half years: the tally TISEZA presented to editors this week deserves to be read carefully, because the most important number in it is the one it does not contain.

Registration is a statement of intent that unlocks incentives, land and permits. Disbursement is a different event, and operation is a third. In 2024, the authority registered 911 projects worth about $9.3 billion, domestic and foreign together, while UNCTAD measured actual foreign direct investment inflows that year at $1.72 billion. The figures measure different things and are not rivals, but the distance between them is where an investment strategist spends her time, because that distance is where deals die.

Some of the news is genuinely good. Tanzanian participation in registered projects has risen from about a fifth to 54 percent, which tells me domestic capital is entering formal channels rather than sitting in land and treasury bills. Manufacturing leads by project count, ahead of transport and tourism. That is the profile of an economy trying to produce, not merely to extract.

Look, too, at the source table. China leads with $14.1 billion and the UAE follows with about $5 billion, but Mauritius sits third at $2.1 billion, ahead of both the United Kingdom and India. Mauritius is not a manufacturing power. It is a jurisdiction where holding companies sit because of the treaty cover they carry. Capital chooses its passport before it chooses its project, which is why the government's growing interest in bilateral investment treaties matters.

Here the record is uneven. Depending on whose database you consult, Tanzania has signed 21 or 22 bilateral investment treaties, and only about half are in force. Tax treaties tell a similar story: the agreement with Türkiye signed in May was described as the country's thirteenth, yet fewer than ten are in force, and the treaty with the UAE signed in 2022 still awaits ratification. Türkiye itself shows the sequencing problem: an investment treaty since 2011, but no tax treaty until this year.

A lawyer reads a bilateral investment treaty as a dispute clause. A lender reads it as a pricing input. When Russia's economy minister said in Arusha in May that an investment protection agreement matters above all to banks assessing risk, he was describing how credit committees work. The treaty status of the holding jurisdiction feeds the risk premium, the loan tenor and sometimes whether political risk cover is available at all. I press this question on every client structuring an entry into Tanzania, and the answer often moves the cost of capital more than any tax holiday on offer.

More treaties are welcome, but three disciplines would make them worth more than paper.

First, ratify before signing more. A dormant treaty tells the market that commitments here can stall between signature and law, the opposite of the intended message. Clearing the backlog would do more than another signing ceremony.

Second, reconcile the treaties with domestic law. The 2017 natural wealth laws direct disputes over natural resources to Tanzanian fora, while most of the country's treaties point investors to international arbitration. Mining remains the largest single destination for foreign inflows. A sovereign may draw those boundaries, but they belong in a published model treaty, not discovered by investors at the moment of dispute. The new National Investment Policy is the natural home for that model.

Third, measure conversion. TISEZA should publish, every year, the share of registered projects that reached operation within three years, by sector and by source country. Having sat on the board of the Tanzania Investment Centre, I know the underlying data exists inside the system; what is missing is the decision to publish it. That ratio would let government judge every treaty, roadshow and incentive by money landed, not signatures collected.

One more point - A bilateral investment treaty is a promise to foreigners. With Tanzanian participation now reported at 54 percent, a growing share of the capital in this tally has no treaty to invoke when an incentive granted by one agency is not recognised by another. Whatever protection the treaty network extends to outsiders, domestic law must extend to insiders. Otherwise the most patient capital in the country becomes the least protected.

The $68.6 billion is a pipeline, and a pipeline is only as valuable as its conversion rate. Treaties that are ratified, coherent with domestic law and measured against disbursement are among the cheapest tools Tanzania has to improve that rate.