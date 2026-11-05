Lessons for Tanzania from Kenya’s collapsing buildings

The recent (October 23) collapse of the 18-storey building under construction, in the Eastleigh area of Nairobi, has got literally everybody in Kenya, fuming, the larger part of the blame going to the administrators of the County of Nairobi, calling upon them to resign and face court action. Some have gone further and placed blame on His Excellency, the President, especially now that campaigns for the forthcoming General Election are ongoing.

But, Kenyans in general, and Nairobians in particular, are not stranger to buildings, especially high-rise buildings, collapsing, now and then.

According to Stats Kenya, Nairobi has recorded at least 30 building collapses since 2020 out of 83 total recorded incidents across Kenya. This means, for the past six years (2020-2026), five buildings have collapsed each year on average in Nairobi, and around 14 building have collapsed each year countrywide.

Looking at an earlier decade, (2009–2019), a report by the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis documented 86 building collapses in Nairobi over that period, resulting in an estimated 200 deaths.

Given all that experience of buildings collapsing tragedies, why should Kenyans be breathing brim and fire at the recent collapse? What is it that they have not experienced or said before?

Isn’t it only early this year, on January 2, that a 16-storey building under construction in South C collapsed, killing at least two people? Isn’t on January 10, again, this year, that a building in Karen collapsed, causing two deaths and seven injuries?

The death toll, in the current disaster is already much higher; but the collapse of buildings in Kenya is likely to continue.

A number of authorities, among them the National Construction Authority and the Institution of Engineers of Kenya, attribute the high rate of collapses to: Poor workmanship, accountable for roughly 35 percent of incidents; use of substandard materials, accountable for about 28 percent of incidents; faulty structural design, accountable for about 25 percent of incidents, and the chronic regulatory breaches growing out of rapid urban expansion and the bypassing of required occupation certificates or safety audits.

The above analysis is possibly wanting. Top on the list, must be governance deficits. There is world-wide, and certainly, in Kenya, a set of regulations and procedures that must be followed in constructing any building, be it single storey or multiple storey. Building designs, that must be related to the plot characteristics, topography and soil conditions must be approved and adhered to during construction.

Professional inspection and approvals are provided for by the regulations, for every step of construction: from site clearance, set-up, casting the foundation, casting columns and upper floors, constructing walls, and so on and so forth. Given the kind of supervision required by law, there cannot be room for poor workmanship, use of substandard materials, changes in structural designs or skipping on construction procedures, such as non-adhering to the required curing period before proceeding to the next phase.

The only plausible explanation is that the legal procedures are ignored, and those who are supposed to enforce the regulations are persuaded to turn the other way while breaches are committed; and everybody believes all will be well; only that sometimes things just go wrong, as they should go, when safety precautions are ignored.

I spend a few years in Nairobi as a postgraduate student in the early 1990s, and, from research that I did, I was astonished about how Kenyans love land and how they have an insatiable appetite for building upwards. In the Umoja II neighbourhood, where I lived, the plots were small, and building upwards was prohibited by law.

But plots owners ingeniously constructed upwards to several stories, using stone blocks, while public authorities threatened to demolish such illegal extensions.

None was ever demolished during my sojourn there and my study found that some 25 percent of all the plots had upward extensions on them. For Kenyans, building upwards and ignoring regulations, is second nature. Give a Kenyan a-100 square meter of land, and you can expect a 10 or more-storey building on it within no time. Tenants too love these extensions.

This is unlike in Tanzania where neighbourhood densification was (then) mainly through “creations”, that is making building plots out of public or reserved land. In other words, Tanzanians were expansionists, thinking of going horizontally, while Kenyans intensified going upwards. You can see the arguments in the paper titled: “Creations in Dar es Salaam and extensions in Nairobi: The defiance of inappropriate planning standards”.

For Kenyans, it seems worthy skipping on standards and taking the risk; but this is a route that Tanzanians should steer clear of. Tanzanians have their share of collapsing buildings, the latest major one being that of Kariakoo on November 16, 2024.

The Report of the Committee of Investigation set up establish the causes of this disaster should be well-studies by professionals, so that such disasters are avoided altogether, except in the case of force majeure, such as an earthquake.