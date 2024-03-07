The big question: What guides Samia’s leadership philosophy? – 1

By Marie Memouna Shaba

Leaders are guided by a philosophy that will help them face political, economic and social challenges. But do they hear people’s heartbeat? Will they be a liberator, a traitor or a politreneur?

Tanzania has had five Presidents since independence leading under different circumstances. The first was a product of freedom struggles which liberated us from foreign bondage. The main goal was liberation from social oppression, freedom from economic exploitation and political subservience. We were determined to build ujamaa and self-reliance to give each one equal opportunities and dignity. We chose a resource-based economy against a money-based economy because we had people, land, relevant ideology and a committed leadership. Ubepari ni Unyama, Ujamaa ni Utu!

In first ten years of independence, we were on the right track hence the British government that we invited was “impressed”. However, while we were preparing for the next ten years Idi Amin invaded us and we went to war. Even though we won but the locusts had already laid their eggs and were gone.

The hush voices of neo-liberalism became louder using the negative effects of the war as an excuse to accept IMF and WB as our economic liberator. Mwalimu Nyerere retired to give way to the proposed economic reforms known as Structural Adjustment Programmes and bury alive ujamaa and self-reliance. We entered the second phase with new unfamiliar dancing shoes.

We joined the globalised empire hoping to build Rome in one year. We opened our borders for free market and liberalised our policies and gave the power of attorney on goods and service businesses to the private sector. This second phase was named RUKSA literally saying everything is OK!

Mzee Mwinyi perceived the dilemma and warned, “When you open the window you get fresh air, flies and mosquitoes!” And when you eat from the pot don’t scratch the bottom.” But the warning came a bit late since we were already swimming obediently in the global village and wont risk to be banished like Cuba! We were happy to access imported cheap goods and used clothes!

By the time we realised that our producers were hit hard, the water was already up our neck. With no subsides, prices for locally produced goods and services were higher than the imported ones; even raw materials for the privatised industries were scarce. Workers were entrenched both from government and private sector.

As a result, the third phase had to control this ruksa thing by using contracts, accountability, good governance, discipline and efficiency. All efforts to lessen the pangs of economic pain were in competition with efforts to pay external government debts and corruption. We had a few millionaires but more people were being impoverished! The answer was “the investment of poor people is their own effort”. A reminder of what we sang along with RTD in the 60s and 70s that capitalism means “each one will eat according to the length of his nails and the sharpness of his teeth!”

As we were agonising enters a gentleman born and bred by The Party; without wasting time he announced this is time for New Motivation! New Energy! New speed! We didn’t know it’s not easy to break business contracts without breaking our hearts and soul. However, the quick and charismatic diplomatic strategies saved us. You can compare it to how Pele manoeuvred the football or how Muhammad Ali stung like a bee or flying on air like Michael Jordan! Whew! We survived!

Suddenly we were shaken up by the thunder of a bulldozer at midnight; HAPA KAZI TU! That’s how the Fifth phase started; the route march was on! We witnessed whirlwinds against corruption in government ministries, some business got the Bruce Lee kung fu fight! Our development partners were very impressed and sang along Hapa Kazi tu! Then boom some complicated contracts were knocked out by the bulldozer and things became hot! When Covid-19 entered Tanzania goats and papaya tested positive, there was a global panic!

We went on with our local herbs; the exodus to Dodoma and improving our infrastructure including flyovers! There were reforms everywhere. About the new Constitution, work first, talk later! Magufuli died in office. Samia took over the reins; what now?