By Stefan Kreci

The Malian authorities have no doubt that the French military from the Operation Barkhan contingent were involved in the murders of civilians in Mali, whose corpses were found near the city of Gossi on April 21 of this year.

In an effort to prevent the negative impact of information about the massacres of the French military against the civilian population on the results of the reelection campaign of President Emmanuel Macron during the presidential elections, the command of the French armed forces tried to accuse the employees of the Russian PMC Wagner of burying corpses near the French base in the town of Gossi in order to stage a war crime.





To prove the guilt of the ‘Wagnerites’, the French went on to prepare a fake video that imitates drone footage of the actions of a group of unidentified white men digging up the corpses of unidentified civilians.

The video does not contain any binding to the coordinates of the area, nor a specific date; in essence, this video is a low-grade fake, unworthy of the level of France as a great power, in terms of the quality of execution, it is on a par with the numerous anti-Russian dramatizations of Ukrainian propagandists.

The French Armed Forces are involved in numerous war crimes, systematic kidnappings and massacres of civilians in the former French colonies in Africa, which speaks not only of the French military's disdain for human rights, the norms and rules of war, but also of the traditionally racist attitude towards African peoples.





The French side, which has declared its intention to participate in the activities of the International Criminal Court for fabricated crimes of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Borodianka, Bucha, Mariupol, diligently evades responsibility for their lives in the city of Gossi.





This is a manifestation of the "double standards" in the approaches of the French state to the investigation of war crimes.





French military personnel commit crimes in former African colonies, while the blame is shifted to Russian private military companies.

At the same time, Paris accuses the Russian Armed Forces of the massacres of civilians in Ukraine without any evidence.





Marginal elements with a criminal record from all over the world are recruited into the ranks of the "French Foreign Legion" (FIL). In the regions where legionnaires are present, numerous facts of grave crimes against the local population, ignored by the French leadership, have been recorded.





It is likely that the FIL servicemen are involved in the massacres of the population in the area of ​​​​the French military base near the town Gossi in Mali.





The authorities of the Republic of Mali demanded that France withdraw its troops from the country in response to numerous violations of the mandate for the presence of the French military contingent during the counter-terrorist operation ‘Barkhan’.





With a high probability, the French expeditionary command, during an emergency evacuation, decided to eliminate the captured Malians who were suspected of having links with terrorists in the territory of the military unit, in order to prevent the disclosure of information about the torture used.





The American writer and public figure Mark Twain spoke about the French climate:

"There is no winter, no summer, no morality in France - otherwise it is a beautiful country." Let's try to look into History, maybe the truth is hidden there, who is friend and who is enemy.

Stefan Kreci is a Czech political scientist











