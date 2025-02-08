The story of a leaf

It was a cool spring morning. On the farthest branches of an old plane tree, a delicate bud appeared. The first rays of the sun fell upon it, the wind caressed it gently, and the rain dropped its first tear onto it. The bud bloomed with the freshness of spring and gradually turned into a strong leaf. It trembled at every touch of the wind and found refreshment in the coolness of the rain. At the very tip of the branches reaching towards the sky, it silently witnessed the cycle of life.

When summer arrived and the sun shone in its full glory, the leaf had matured. It could feel the wind more strongly, swayed along with the birds dancing between the branches, and listened to their songs. During the day, it absorbed the warmth of the sun; at night, it swayed gently under the moonlight. Everything had a rhythm—a time to bend with the wind, to drink from the rain, to soak in the light when the sun shone.

As time passed, the leaf grew alongside the others on the tree. Together, they played in the wind, danced in harmony, and inhaled the earthy scent that followed the rain. Yet, the leaf sensed that the days were passing quickly. The mornings were not as crisp as before, and the nights no longer felt as soft. Something was changing.

When autumn arrived, its colours began to shift. First, it turned pale yellow, then golden. It was no longer as strong as it once was, but it carried the wisdom of time. Its once lush green body now had a faded yet dignified presence. The whispers of the wind felt heavier, the sun less warm. It knew that the time for departure was near.

One morning, a gentle breeze made it tremble. As the sun rose, it looked up at the vast sky one last time and felt a fleeting sense of freedom. And then the moment came. It broke away from the branch. The wind carried it away, lifting it into the air. For a brief moment, it soared, seeing the tree it had once belonged to for the last time. Then, it slowly drifted down, meeting the earth. Perhaps this was the end of its journey.

But it did not know that it would soon decay, merge with the soil, and nourish a new sprout. That old plane tree had been part of an eternal cycle. That cycle had never stopped and never would. When spring arrived, a new bud would emerge from the roots of the tree. Just as it had once done, a new leaf would be born, feel the wind, and open itself to the rain.

Love was the same.

Like a leaf, love is born, grows, strengthens, and sometimes withers. But it never truly disappears. A love that blossoms in the heart of one person grows over time, matures, and leaves its mark in one way or another.

True love, like the cycle of nature, does not end with a farewell. Love reveals itself in a glance, in a touch, or even in a goodbye. Separation does not destroy love; rather, it gives it a new meaning. Perhaps that is why love is one of the most powerful emotions—it does not vanish but simply transforms.

Love that once blossomed in a heart is never truly forgotten. Even after a farewell, it may live on in a memory, in a smile, or in a quiet moment of longing. Just as a fallen leaf becomes part of the soil and gives life to a new sprout, love continues to exist as it passes from one heart to another.

And as the wind blows, a whisper fades into the distance:

“Everything that seems to end is actually beginning again...”

When spring returned, a new bud emerged from the roots of the tree. And this cycle continued forever.

Just like love…





With Love and Respect,

Burak Anaturk.



