By Prateek Suri, Chairman, Maser Group

For decades, the geography of global investment was relatively predictable. Capital flowed toward the world’s established financial centres, mature economies and familiar industries. Today, that map is being redrawn.

The defining investment question of the coming decade is no longer simply how much capital exists. It is where that capital can find meaningful growth.

Across pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, private capital and institutional investors, the world controls enormous pools of wealth. At the same time, a new generation of opportunities is emerging around artificial intelligence, energy, infrastructure, critical minerals, logistics and rapidly growing consumer economies.

This creates what I call the $100 trillion question: where will the world invest next?

I believe an increasing part of the answer will be found outside the traditional centres of global finance.

Africa is particularly important. For too long, the continent has been discussed primarily through the language of risk. That narrative is becoming outdated. Africa should increasingly be viewed through the language of opportunity.

The continent needs power generation, roads, ports, housing, data centres, industrial capacity and modern logistics networks. It also possesses many of the minerals essential to electrification and the digital economy. Add a young population and expanding cities, and the scale of what must be built over the coming decades becomes extraordinary.

The Gulf, meanwhile, is demonstrating what happens when capital is combined with ambition and long-term planning. The UAE has built an ecosystem capable of connecting investors, entrepreneurs and markets across continents. Saudi Arabia and Qatar are similarly deploying capital into industries and geographies that would once have sat outside the conventional investment map.

India represents another powerful part of this shift, with its scale, technology capabilities and infrastructure expansion creating opportunities that are increasingly difficult for international capital to ignore.

AI will accelerate all of this, but perhaps not in the way many people imagine.

The AI revolution is often discussed in terms of software and algorithms. Behind every model, however, sits physical infrastructure: land, electricity, fibre networks, cooling systems, data centres and increasingly sophisticated energy grids. The digital economy may appear weightless, but its foundations are remarkably physical.

That is why the next great investment cycle could ultimately be about building.

Capital will increasingly search for places where infrastructure demand, demographic growth, natural resources and supportive governments intersect. Some of the greatest opportunities may therefore emerge in economies that global investors previously considered peripheral.

This does not mean risk disappears. Emerging markets require patience, local understanding and disciplined capital allocation. But investors should distinguish between genuine risk and outdated perception.

The global economy is entering a period in which yesterday’s investment map may offer fewer clues about tomorrow’s winners.

The trillions looking for their next destination will not simply follow history.

They will follow growth.