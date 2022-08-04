TIME TO INVEST MORE IN THE SWITCH TO CNG USE

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Awareness on the benefits of using compressed natural gas (CNG) to power vehicles is gaining momentum in Tanzania. As a result, service providers now find it hard to keep pace with growing demand.

There are currently only three points in the whole of Tanzania where customers can have their vehicles converted to using CNG. These are the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT), BQ Company and Anric Gas Technologies.

Available numbers show that over 1,000 vehicles have already been converted to using CNG.

Now, for a country committed to protecting the environment through the use of alternative friendly fuels, this number is far from being impressive.

It means that more needs to be done to educate motorists on the need to convert their vehicles so that they use CNG instead of petrol or diesel.

This should go hand in hand with reviewing the country’s policies to facilitate the setting up of CNG filling stations. Currently, there are only two such facilities, both of which are located in Dar es Salaam.

The private sector needs to wake up and invest adequately in the technology of converting vehicles as well as building CNG filling stations.

This is a truly lucrative opportunity and its future prospects are bright.

It is crucial that key players act speedily if Tanzania is to realise the immense benefits that come with the use of CNG.

Experts highlight the benefits as including the fact that CNG is referred to as a “green fuel” because it does not contain lead or sulphur.

It properties also make it a safer fuel. It has a high auto ignition temperature; operational costs are low compared to other fuels; it allows dual facility, and it helps in increasing the life of oils.

The above are good enough reasons for investors and motorists to invest in the technology and the needed facilities to allow more, if not all, vehicles to be converted to using CNG.

By investing in CNG, Tanzania has much more to gain economically, socially and environmentally.





ACT ON MISUSE OF GOVT VEHICLES

The government has warned for the umpteenth time that the driver of any of its vehicles found roaming in the streets after working hours would be dealt with according to the law.

We doubt if anything will change because numerous such warnings have been issued in the past, but it has been business as usual. Frequent warnings against the misuse of government vehicles are intended to create the impression that something is being done.

It is little wonder then than this is a problem that refuses to go away.

Misuse of government vehicles, which, by extension, is misuse of taxpayers’ money, is bound to continue as long as the government continues to issue mere threats without taking action against the culprits. Talk about the one’s bark being worse than their bite.

The time for empty threats is over, and what is needed is action to end the misuse of government vehicles once and for all.