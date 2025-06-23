Why ethical conduct is key to positive societal transformation – 3

By Muhsin Salim Masoud

This article continues from last week’s second part where I expounded the importance of law enforcement on ethics. In today’s article I will provide more examples on behaviours that exist in ethical and less ethical societies and the role of leaders.

Much of the success in upholding ethical values depends on organisational leadership, especially, the tone set by those at the top and whether they are seen to genuinely walk the talk. Leading a society that values ethics requires leaders to set examples. They must be seen as living symbols of ethics. Only then will others be inspired to follow suit.

Unethical conduct in society can be curbed by addressing it at the top. The transformation of Singapore offers a valuable lesson, especially for developing and young nations. Their efforts began with holding leaders accountable. A well-known case from the 1960s involved a Singaporean government minister whose holiday was paid for by a sponsor. Upon his return, he was charged and jailed. Where is Singapore today? It is now one of the fastest-developing countries in the world.

There is another story from Singapore where a man dropped rubbish on the floor and an elderly lady picked it up and handed it back to him while showing him the dustbin into which it should have been thrown. Personally, I used to get very upset with my children back then when they were little whenever I saw them littering roads. I would tell them that was irresponsible, unfair and disrespectful. If one cannot demonstrate ethics in these small acts, how can we expect them to act ethically in bigger matters?

In 1994, a court in Singapore sentenced an American teenager, Michael Fray, to six strokes of the cane for vandalism. After US officials requested leniency, the number strokes was reduced from six to four. The sentence was carried out on May 5, 1994. The authorities acted fairly, responsibly and respectfully throughout the process.

One commendable practice common in ethically advanced societies is holding the door open for someone coming behind. The next person often does the same, creating a chain of courteous behaviour. Everyone says “thank you” in appreciation. This simple act reflects others-regarding values and embodies all five pillars of ethics: honesty, respect, fairness, responsibility and compassion. In contrast, in societies where ethical awareness is low, people rarely hold the door open for someone else. If someone does, the next person may walk through without acknowledgment (without saying “thank you”), leaving the door holder unnoticed and unappreciated.

Another act that reflects good ethics, particularly fairness, respect and compassion and others-regarding values, is the discipline of queuing, whether at the shop, airport or on the road. In societies with weak ethical conduct, people often disregard even the essence of having queues in the first place.

I recall once waiting in a queue for a ferry when a friend who had just come in, jumped the queue and asked to place his car in front of mine, I told him he could only do so if he asked everyone behind me and they agreed. There were many cars, and without their consent, I made it clear I couldn’t allow him.

How often do we witness drivers or even individuals jumping the queue? I usually speak up politely when someone tries to do so and get served before me and they often listen. At the airports, especially when collecting luggage, people tend to push ahead, trying to get theirs before those in front of them.

This reminds me of an experience in the UK. We were queuing for dinner and I noticed a friend in front of the line. I went to greet him and immediately others in the queue asked me to go to the back of the queue. I explained that I was only greeting him. In societies where ethics are valued, people collectively and actively stand against actions that are unfair, irresponsible or disrespectful.

I did my A-level studies at Umbwe High School in Kilimanjaro Region from 1987 to 1989. The school is located at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro. Some experiences from that time are worth sharing. In our Economics, Commerce and Accounting stream, commonly known as the ECA combination, we used to leave all our books and belongings in the classroom.

Anyone could borrow a classmate’s materials and return them after use. Remarkably, no one lost anything during those two years. The last person to leave the classroom would lock it and send the key to the class monitor. It was a powerful example of honesty, fairness, responsibility, respect and compassion in practice.

In next week’s article I will continue with my story at Umbwe High School and expound more on mainstreaming ethics in education. Stay tuned.