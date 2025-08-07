How EU-banned pesticides are poisoning Africa’s ecosystems, future

By Bryan Bwana

While the European Union (EU) has banned many hazardous pesticides to protect its environment and citizens, the same chemicals are being manufactured by European companies and exported to African nations. This double standard is a quiet but powerful form of environmental injustice. It is degrading Africa’s biodiversity, pollinator populations, agricultural productivity and long-term ecological resilience.

The most glaring impact has been the massive die-off of bees across East Africa. Countries like Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia and Tanzania are seeing millions of pollinators wiped out due to chemicals banned in the EU but permitted—and widely used—on African farms.

East Africa’s bee crisis

In Rwanda, a country that has invested heavily in beekeeping to support rural economies, more than 60 percent of bee colonies have collapsed in some regions, leading to a 40 percent drop in honey production between 2021 and 2023.

A major cause? Rocket pesticide—used by 72 percent of farmers—which contains profenofos, a highly toxic substance for bees and banned in the EU. Another widely used chemical, malathion, banned in the EU since 2007 due to its links to cancer and pollinator decline, is still imported from France, Denmark and Germany.

Across East Africa, pollinator-dependent crops like coffee, fruits, beans and sunflowers are at risk. Bees are not just insects—they are ecological cornerstones.

Europe’s double standards

In 2022, EU countries exported over 81,000 tonnes of 41 pesticide products banned within the EU, according to the European Chemicals Agency. This is a toxic trade, shifting environmental risk from Europe to the Global South.

Why are chemicals considered too dangerous for Europeans deemed acceptable for Africans?

And why are African regulators still allowing this?

Broader impacts: Agriculture, health and ecosystems

Economic damage: Beekeeping families in Rwanda have already lost tens of millions of Rwandan francs. Countries like Uganda and Ethiopia, where up to 50 percent of agricultural GDP comes from pollinated crops, are on the brink of larger losses if bee populations continue to decline.

Health risks: Malathion is labelled “possibly carcinogenic” by the World Health Organization.

Profenofos is linked to neurotoxicity and hormone disruption.

Farmers are exposed to these chemicals often without proper protection or training, placing entire communities at risk.

Ecological collapse: The loss of bees could lead to cascading failures in ecosystems. These chemicals also seep into soil and water, poisoning aquatic life and degrading land productivity.

What must be done: An African action plan

A continental strategy—with urgency, collaboration and resolve—is critical. Here’s a three-tiered action framework:

Immediate actions (0–6 months)

1. Ban imports of EU-banned pesticides: Fast-track emergency laws against imports of substances like profenofos and malathion using reference data from EU REACH, China and the USA.

2. Launch public awareness campaigns: Educate farmers and communities about pesticide risks. Use mobile alerts and community hotlines to report bee deaths and poisoning incidents.

3. Diplomatic pressure on the EU: Push for a moratorium on toxic exports to Africa. Demand EU laws preventing companies from exporting what’s banned at home.

Short-term solutions (6–24 months)

1. Promote eco-friendly alternatives: Subsidise organic biopesticides and Integrated Pest Management (IPM). Develop local industries for natural pest control, like pyrethrum processing.

2. Strengthen pesticide regulation: Equip environmental and customs agencies with modern surveillance tools and impose strict penalties on unregistered imports.

3. Revive beekeeping through agroforestry: Launch national recovery programs with pollinator sanctuaries, training and compensation for affected beekeepers.

4. Create a regional blacklist registry: EAC, SADC and ECOWAS should jointly maintain a digital registry of banned substances and harmonise enforcement across borders.

Long-term strategies (2–10 years)

1. Develop a pan-African pesticide governance framework: Through AU coordination, harmonise pesticide laws, trade policies and enforcement across all member states using the AfCFTA as leverage.

2. Pass an African pollinator protection act: Modelled on the US Pollinator Health Task Force, this would institutionalise policies, funding and scientific coordination continent-wide.

3. Invest in indigenous agroecology research: Support African universities and farmer co-ops to lead in sustainable pest management and climate-resilient farming.

4. Establish an African toxic trade watchdog: A pan-African observatory to monitor pesticide trade, bee mortality and environmental violations.

Africa must lead

This is a moment for servant leadership and environmental consciousness. Africa must not be the world’s dumping ground. The extinction of bees is much more than mere biodiversity loss, it’s a food, health and economic crisis.

The time to act is now

• Say no to toxic double standards

• Protect ecosystems and livelihoods

• Promote sustainable, African-led agriculture

• Advocate continent-wide policy change

If we fail to act, we risk not only our ecosystems, but the very future of African food systems.

Africa must rise. The evidence is clear. The stakes are high.

It’s time for African solutions to address Africa’s urgent public needs.