Absa Marathon blends athletics with healthcare support

Dar es Salaam. More than 3,000 runners from different parts of the country took part in the 2026 Absa Dar City Marathon in Dar es Salaam yesterday, as the competition continued to grow into one of Tanzania’s leading road races while supporting healthcare initiatives.

The event, sponsored by Absa Bank Tanzania, attracted elite and amateur athletes competing in the 5km, 10km and 21km races.

Speaking during the event, Absa Bank Tanzania Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs Aron Luhanga said the marathon reflects the bank’s commitment to promoting health and community welfare through sports.

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“Without good health, people cannot achieve their dreams and write their stories successfully.

That is why we continue supporting initiatives that improve the lives of Tanzanians,” said Luhanga.

He revealed that funds collected during the marathon will be used to purchase medical equipment for the maternity ward at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital.

The competition also produced exciting performances from local athletes, with runners from different regions dominating the podium positions.

In the men’s 21-kilometre race, John Nahhai from Manyara emerged victorious after clocking 1:03:53:18, while Cecilia Panga from Arusha won the women’s category in 1:12:49:28. Panga, who successfully defended her title, credited the victory to hard work and disciplined training.

“This is my second time winning this race. I prepared well and remained focused throughout the competition,” she said.

In the 10-kilometre category, Jumanne Mnada from Mara claimed victory in the men’s race with a time of 28:37:03, while Anastasia Nolomongo from Arusha won the women’s event after posting 35:14:91.

Nicholaus Zakaria and Maria Joseph won the men’s and women’s 5-kilometre races respectively.

Dar es Salaam Athletics Association secretary Felix Chunga praised the marathon’s continued growth, saying strong sponsorship, quality organisation and attractive prizes have helped attract more athletes every year.