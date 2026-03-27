ALAF determined to make bigger strides in Kili Marathon

Dar es Salaam. ALAF Limited has pledged to continue to invest more in the health of its employees, including increasing their participation in the annual Kilimanjaro Premium Lager International Marathon which was held last weekend in Moshi, Kilimanjaro.

ALAF Limited Human Resources Manager Jumbe Onjero made promising remarks shortly, after the guest of honour during this year’s race, the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Hon. Paul Makonda, visited the company’s pavilion at the Moshi Cooperative University grounds.

ALAF participated in a special exhibition popularly known as The People’s Expo which is organized by the Kilimanjaro Marathon on the sidelines of the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager International Marathon, every year.

According to the manager, the employees' participation in such events helps to improve their physical and mental health something which he said will help to increase their efficiency at work.

“Kili Marathon is a very big sports event, that's why we decided to bring our employees to come and participate; also as a business, we also decided to sponsor this event so as to advertise our business related activities, especially considering that we have plans to open a large showroom here in Moshi that will serve our potential Moshi clients and those from the neighbouring areas,” he stressed.

He said the ALAF's management sponsored more than 50 employees in this year's race whom he said participated in all aspects of the race which are the 42.2 km Kilimanjaro Premium Lager, the 21.1 km race known as the YAS half marathon and the 5 km fun run sponsored by CRDB Bank.

"We will continue to support this race with the aim of improving the sports sector as well as making sure that our employees are engaged in exercises during the Kilimanjaro marathon race something which will improve their health status,” he added.

He continued to say that, last year ALAF launched its jogging club which involves its employees from various depertments whereby he said the intention of forming the club is to enable the company’s employees to continue to train regularly ready to participate in the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager International Marathon every year and in the other sports events that are organized in the country every year.

"We started participating in the Kilimanjaro marathon event last year just as normal exhibitors but this year we decided to enter in full swing as one of the sponsors of this race which is now one of the most important sports events in the global sports calendar; the sponsorship decision is also meant to mark our 65th anniversary celebrations since we began providing our services in Tanzania.