Yas reaffirms support for Selous Marathon as driver of health, tourism and community development.

Morogoro. Telecommunications company Yas has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the TCB Selous Marathon, describing the annual event as a powerful platform for promoting healthy lifestyles, boosting tourism, and driving social and economic development in Tanzania.

Speaking during the event, Deputy Minister for Culture, Arts, and Sports, Hamis Mwinjuma, commended the organizers and stakeholders for their continued support, saying such initiatives play an important role in strengthening sports, public health, tourism, and the broader economy.

"The government continues to encourage greater participation in sports because it is a key driver of a healthy nation and a productive workforce.

We commend the organizers of the Selous Marathon and partners such as Yas and Mixx for their sustained investment in community development through sport.

Events like these also help showcase Tanzania and its unique tourism attractions to local and international audiences," said Mwinjuma.

Yas Southern Zone Director Joseph Mutalemwa said the company's involvement in the marathon reflects its broader commitment to supporting initiatives that bring communities together and create lasting positive impact.

He noted that the Selous Marathon has evolved beyond a sporting event into a platform that highlights Morogoro's tourism potential while creating economic opportunities for local businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities benefiting from the increased activity generated by the event.

"We are proud to continue supporting an initiative that promotes health and well-being while contributing to the growth of tourism and local economic development.

The Selous Marathon demonstrates the power of sport to unite people and create meaningful impact beyond the finish line," said Mutalemwa.

He added that Yas and Mixx view sport as an effective tool for promoting healthy lifestyles, strengthening social cohesion, and advancing sustainable development across communities.

Mutalemwa also highlighted Yas' contribution to Tanzania's digital transformation agenda, noting that the company has invested more than Sh1 trillion in telecommunications infrastructure to expand connectivity and improve access to digital services nationwide.

Today, Yas operates more than 4,800 network sites across the country, reinforcing its commitment to delivering reliable communication services and supporting Tanzania's growing digital economy.

Meanwhile, Mixx continues to promote financial inclusion through secure, fast, and convenient digital financial services.

Marathon participant Janeyah Mkwizu said the event has become an important platform for bringing together people from different parts of the country while promoting healthy living and raising Morogoro's profile as a tourism destination.

"The Selous Marathon has become more than a race. It unites communities, encourages healthier lifestyles, and provides an opportunity to showcase Morogoro to a wider audience. We appreciate the continued support from partners such as Yas and Mixx in making this event a success," she said.