Fifa World Cup excitement grows as Mixx rewards lucky customers

Dar es Salaam. Mixx has awarded prizes to the first winners of its “Kila Muamala ni Bao la Ushindi” campaign, as the digital financial services platform ramps up excitement among football fans ahead of the Fifa World Cup.

The campaign, launched in partnership with Hisense under the theme “Every Goal Counts,” rewards Mixx users for conducting daily transactions through the platform, with participants standing a chance to win cash prizes, electronic appliances and an all-expenses-paid trip to the World Cup.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, Mixx Head of Brand and Communications, Anisah Mamuya, said the promotion was designed to tap into Tanzanians’ passion for football while encouraging greater use of digital financial services.

“The Fifa World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, bringing together millions of fans across different countries. Through this campaign, we want Tanzanians to share in that excitement while enjoying the benefits of using digital financial services,” she said.

In the campaign’s first draw, seven winners each received Sh1 million in cash.

Five of the winners were from Dar es Salaam, while the remaining two came from the Coast and Tanga regions. Among the beneficiaries was Dar es Salaam entrepreneur Yango Kasagamba, who said the prize would help expand his business and meet family expenses.

“I am very happy to be among the winners. The money will help me increase capital for my businesses and also pay my child’s school fees. I encourage Tanzanians to continue using Mixx because every transaction could become a winning opportunity,” he said.

The campaign also rewarded three participants with Hisense electronic appliances, including a television set, a refrigerator and a speaker system. The winners came from Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar and Tanga.

Mamuya said the promotion remains open and more winners will be selected in upcoming draws.

“There are still many opportunities to win. Five winners will earn trips to Mexico to watch Fifa World Cup matches live, while one grand prize winner will walk away with Sh50 million at the end of the campaign,” she said.

She added that the initiative also seeks to promote wider adoption of the Mixx Super App and its range of services, including merchant payments through Lipa kwa Simu and other digital financial transactions.