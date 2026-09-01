Bayi: Africa must nurture and develop sporting talent

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania prepares to join Kenya and Uganda in hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), sports stakeholders have called for greater investment in school sports, saying talent development can open doors to education, employment and better health.

They also want Africa to establish continental school sports competitions to create a stronger pathway for identifying and nurturing young talent after students compete in national events such as Umitashumta and Umisseta and the East African Schools Sports Association (Feassa) championships.

Director General of the Institute of Sports Research, Policy and Good Governance Godfrey Ng’umbi, said sport should be treated as an important part of education rather than merely entertainment. “Sport develops a student’s talent and improves their health, but it also gives them an opportunity to use that talent to access education and advance in life,” said Ng’umbi.

He was speaking at the graduation ceremony for Standard Seven and Form Four students at Filbert Bayi Schools, where he said the sports industry had become an important source of investment, employment and educational scholarships. Ng’umbi cited former Tanzanian basketball player Hasheem Thabeet, whose talent took him from Tanzania to the United States, as an example of how sport can transform young people’s lives.

He also urged the Government and schools to strengthen sports academies, particularly football academies, and use preparations for Afcon 2027 to develop players and sports professionals who can serve Tanzania beyond the tournament.

“Tanzania should start early by establishing professionally structured academies that will enable young people to develop their talents in an environment supported by proper planning and effective systems,” he said.

Former athletics star and Filbert Bayi Institutions Board chairman Filbert Bayi backed the proposal for African school competitions, saying they could create a long-term system for identifying, developing and eventually turning talent into careers. He said Tanzania already had a foundation through Umitashumta, Umisseta and Feassa, which could be expanded to the continental level.

Bayi also called for stronger cooperation among the Government, schools, parents, sports associations and the private sector, while urging parents to reject the belief that sporting activities interfere with academic performance.

“When we say that playing sports is a waste of time, I completely disagree. We studied all the way to university while playing sports and studying,” he said.

He said athletes must also take personal responsibility for their development, adding: “A teacher will only show you the way. The player must have the determination, desire and mindset to succeed.”

Filbert Bayi Institutions Director Elizabeth Mjema said the schools had integrated sport into students’ daily routines because it promotes health, confidence and motivation to study. “Sport is happiness, sport is peace, but sport also increases a student’s motivation to study,” she said.