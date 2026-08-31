Chama, Gueye keep Simba level with Yanga in thrilling title race









Dar es Salaam. The battle between Tanzania’s traditional football giants Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba is already taking an intriguing shape, with neither side willing to surrender an early advantage in the race for the Mainland Premier League title.

Simba today, August 31, 2026 responded to Yanga’s 2-0 victory over Fountain Gate with an identical scoreline against newly promoted Geita Gold at the Major General Isamuhyo Stadium, taking their winning streak to five matches and keeping them level with their bitter rivals on 15 points.

The result was particularly significant because it showed Simba can continue collecting maximum points without necessarily matching Yanga’s attacking numbers.

Before the fifth round, Yanga had scored 13 goals in four matches compared with Simba’s seven, while both had conceded only twice.

That contrast suggested two different approaches: Yanga have been more explosive in attack, while Simba have relied heavily on efficiency and defensive discipline.

Against Geita Gold, however, Simba produced enough attacking quality to settle the contest without needing to chase a high-scoring victory.

Clatous Chama opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after a move that underlined the importance of Libasse Gueye to Simba’s attacking structure.

Gueye beat his marker one-on-one before sending a low cross into the danger area, allowing Chama to complete the move and put the hosts ahead.

The goal was another reminder of Chama’s importance to Simba. The experienced Zambian midfielder has already shown his ability to arrive in decisive areas, having scored twice in the opening stages of the campaign.

But perhaps more encouraging for coach Steve Barker was Gueye’s contribution.

The Senegalese forward was not content with creating the opener.

In the 58th minute, he added his name to the scoresheet after Nathaniel Chilambo produced a fine pass into the box.

Gueye's intelligent movement allowed him to find space before calmly finishing to double Simba's advantage.

The combination between Gueye and Chama offers Simba another dimension.

Gueye's pace and ability to attack defenders one-on-one can stretch opponents, while Chama's experience and positioning allow him to exploit the spaces created.

It is an attacking formula that could become increasingly important as Simba face tougher opponents both domestically and in Africa.

Simba's starting XI against Geita Gold also reflected Barker's willingness to adjust his side.

The club confirmed three changes from the team that started the previous 1-0 victory over Coastal Union, with Hussein Mbegu, Elie Mpanzu and Anicet Oura coming into the starting lineup.

The bigger picture, however, remains the title race.

Yanga's victory over Fountain Gate earlier in the day had temporarily increased the pressure on Simba, but the response was immediate. The champions remain first because of their superior goal difference, while Simba sit second with the same 15 points.

That means the early league battle is being decided by fine margins rather than dropped points.

For Geita Gold, the defeat was their second of the campaign, leaving them on seven points after five matches. Their start nevertheless remains respectable for a club that has only recently returned to the top flight.

Their 2-2 draw with Azam FC and earlier victories showed they possess enough quality to compete against established Premier League sides.

The timing of Simba's victory is also important.

The domestic giants must now switch attention to Africa, with both Simba and Yanga preparing for their CAF Champions League campaigns.

CAF has placed the two Tanzanian clubs among the competition's higher-ranked sides, underlining their growing status on the continent.

Simba's first preliminary-round tie is against Malawi's Mighty Wanderers, with the first leg scheduled for September 6 in Lilongwe.