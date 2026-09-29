Bloomberg, R&A program drives Tanzania’s young golf talent

By  Majuto Omary

Sports Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

What you need to know:

  • The junior program has attracted participation from Tanzania, Mauritius, Egypt, Kenya and South Africa, while Zanzibar is also among the areas benefiting from the initiative

Related

Latest

  1. TCB pledges to accelerate drive towards Dira 2050

  2. Simba move to secure Gueye’s future

  3. Ugandan kingdom enthrones ex-TV anchor after succession fight

  4. Russia raises 2027 military spending by 27 percent

  5. Drug traffickers turn to funeral vehicles to move illicit drugs

  6. How funding gap threatens family planning supplies

In the headlines

View All