Bloomberg, R&A program drives Tanzania’s young golf talent

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s expanding golf scene is beginning to offer more than competition, with increased junior participation, corporate involvement and international tournaments creating a wider platform for talent development, business networking and tourism.

Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) chairman Gilman Kasiga said the growing interest in the sport, particularly among children, could provide the country with a stronger pipeline of players capable of competing beyond the domestic level.

Kasiga spoke during the recently concluded 2026 CEOs Luxury Retreat Golf Tournament, sponsored by Vodacom Tanzania PLC, which brought together more than 80 players at the Sea Cliff Resort & Spa Golf Club. The tournament attracted golfers from Tanzania Mainland, Zanzibar, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, South Africa and Nigeria, underlining the increasing role of golf as both a sporting and business platform.

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At the heart of Tanzania’s long-term ambitions is junior development Kasiga said children are now being introduced to golf from as young as five, giving them an opportunity to acquire the fundamentals of the game before progressing into competitive golf.

The junior program has attracted participation from Tanzania, Mauritius, Egypt, Kenya and South Africa, while Zanzibar is also among the areas benefiting from the initiative.

For Tanzania, the significance goes beyond simply increasing the number of children playing golf. Early participation creates a larger talent pool from which competitive players can emerge, while exposure to golfers from other countries gives youngsters opportunities to gain experience and understand the standards required at regional and international level. The programme is sponsored by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg through Bloomberg Philanthropies, with support from organisations involved in global golf development. But the expansion of the sport also presents an infrastructure question. Tanzania has 11 active golf courses, providing a base for the sport’s growth, but sustained development will require continued investment in facilities, coaching and competitions to ensure increased participation translates into measurable competitive progress.

The growing corporate presence is another important dimension

Events such as the CEOs Luxury Retreat are increasingly positioning golf as a meeting point for business executives, investors and professionals, creating opportunities for relationships that extend beyond the golf course.

Vodacom Tanzania Business Director Nguvu Kamando said the company’s support reflected the wider value of golf as a platform connecting sport and business.

“We are delighted to be associated with the CEOs Luxury Retreat Golf Tournament because golf is more than a game. It is a platform that brings together people, ideas and opportunities,” said Komando.

He said bringing executives from different sectors together created an informal environment for networking, partnerships and the exchange of ideas. “This tournament brings together leaders from different sectors, creating opportunities for networking, partnerships and the exchange of ideas,” he said.

The Zanzibar setting also gave the tournament a tourism dimension, with the participation of international golfers providing an opportunity to showcase the island to potential leisure and business visitors.

Kamando said sporting events of this nature can contribute to Zanzibar’s efforts to promote itself as a destination for business, tourism and sport. “We are proud to play our part in promoting Zanzibar as a destination for business, tourism and sport. Events like this generate value not only for participants but also for the wider economy,” he said.