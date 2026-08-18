CRDB Bank backs Shauri with Sh20 million for Sydney Marathon

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank has stepped up its support for Tanzanian athletics by awarding marathon runner Magdalena Shauri Sh20 million to facilitate her preparations and participation in the Sydney Marathon on August 30, 2026.

The support was announced during the climax of the seventh edition of the CRDB Bank International Marathon at the Posta Grounds in Kijitonyama, Dar es Salaam where Zanzibar Second Vice President and Guest of Honour Hemed Suleiman Abdulla presented the Sh20 million cheque to Shauri.

The initiative underscores CRDB Bank Foundation’s growing commitment to using sport as a platform for youth empowerment, employment, health promotion and the development of Tanzanian talent. Shauri is among Tanzania’s leading marathon runners and has represented the country at major international races, including the Berlin and Chicago marathons. The Sydney Marathon will provide her with another opportunity to compete on the international stage and build on her growing career.

The Sh20 million package is intended to support part of her preparations, travel and participation costs, enabling her to focus on training ahead of the Sydney assignment.

The decision to support Shauri comes as CRDB Bank continues to expand the social impact of its marathon beyond the race itself. The bank has increasingly positioned the event as a platform for promoting health, sporting talent, youth empowerment and economic opportunities. CRDB Bank Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr Abdulmajid Nsekela said investment in athletes formed part of the bank’s broader commitment to developing human capital. He said economic growth should not be measured through financial indicators alone, arguing that people, their health, skills, creativity and talents were central to the country’s future. Dr Nsekela said the CRDB Marathon and the newly introduced IMBEJU Sauti Moja platform were therefore more than events, but part of the bank’s wider philosophy of investing in health, sport, youth, creativity and opportunities.

Since its launch in 2020, the CRDB Bank International Marathon has grown into one of Tanzania’s major mass-participation sporting events. CRDB Bank says more than Sh5 billion has been raised through the initiative for health interventions and youth empowerment program. Hemed praised CRDB Bank Foundation for transforming the marathon into a platform that brings together sport, health, employment, tourism and economic opportunities.

He said sport had become an important component of the economy, while major events such as the CRDB Marathon could help attract visitors, create employment and promote Tanzania internationally. For her part, Magdalena thanked CRDB Bank for the Sh20 million support, saying the assistance had come at a crucial stage of her preparations for the Sydney Marathon scheduled for August 30.

“I sincerely thank CRDB Bank for this support. It means a lot to me, especially at this important stage of my preparations for Sydney,” said Magdalena. She said the financial backing had given her renewed confidence and motivation as she prepares to compete against some of the world’s leading marathon runners.

“The bank’s belief in me gives me confidence and motivation to work harder and represent Tanzania well. I am grateful for the trust they have shown in me,” she said.

Magdalena said the support would help ease some of the financial pressure associated with preparing for and participating in an international marathon, allowing her to concentrate more on her training.