CRDB Bank Supa Cup 2025 winners crowned in Arusha

Dar es Salaam. As part of its continued efforts to strengthen workplace unity, promote good health and boost staff morale, CRDB Bank has officially concluded the CRDB Bank Supa Cup 2025 with a grand final held at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium in Arusha.

The final brought together bank employees from various zones across Tanzania, competing in football and netball in a day marked by intense competition, entertainment and a strong spirit of unity.

The event was led by CRDB Bank Group Chief Executive Officer, Abdulmajid Nsekela, with the guest of honour being the Arusha Regional Commissioner, CPA (T) Amos Makalla.

Speaking at the event, CRDB Bank Group CEO Abdulmajid Nsekela said sports are a key pillar of the bank’s strategy to build a strong institution founded on healthy and united people.

“Sports are strategic to CRDB Bank. They are deeply embedded in our policies and work culture. Through these competitions, we build discipline, teamwork and leadership among our employees,” said Nsekela.

On his part, CRDB Bank Director of Human Resources, Godfrey Rutasingwa, said the bank continues to invest in sports because it recognises the strong link between physical health and quality performance.

“We believe sports mean health, and good health produces energetic, focused and productive employees. These are the people who build strong institutions and deliver excellent services to customers,” said Rutasingwa.

The Guest of Honour, CPA (T) Amos Makalla, commended CRDB Bank for setting a positive example in valuing its employees and encouraging unity beyond the workplace.

“CRDB Bank has demonstrated the importance of bringing employees together outside their work responsibilities.

This gives them an opportunity to relax, strengthen relationships and return to work refreshed and more motivated to perform at a higher level,” said Makalla.

This year’s tournament concluded with thrilling final matches, in which Ulipo Tupo FC (Lake Zone) were crowned football champions, while Popote Inatiki Queens (Central Zone) claimed the netball title. The victories were accompanied by attractive prizes and recognition of outstanding individual performers.

As the sun set over Arusha and the cheers faded, one thing remained clear: CRDB Bank SUPA Cup 2025 was not just a sports competition, but a platform for bringing people together, promoting health, and strengthening a culture of teamwork.