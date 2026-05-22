Dar City seek revenge, history against Petro de Luanda

Dar es Salaam. Dar City stand 40 minutes away from rewriting Tanzania’s basketball history when they face Angolan giants Petro de Luanda in a highly anticipated Basketball Africa League (BAL) quarter-final clash tomorrow in Rwanda.

For the first time since entering the competition, the Tanzanian side has reached the knockout stage of Africa’s biggest basketball tournament, carrying with them the hopes of a nation eager to see local basketball rise onto the continental stage.

But standing in their path is a familiar and painful opponent.

Petro de Luanda, one of Africa’s most decorated basketball clubs and former BAL champions, handed Dar City a crushing 100-75 defeat in a previous meeting in South Africa.

Tomorrow’s encounter therefore comes with more than just a semi-final place at stake—it offers Dar City an opportunity for redemption.

The build-up to the clash has already generated excitement among basketball fans in Tanzania, with many viewing the game as the biggest test yet for the rapidly improving Dar City side.

Aware of the magnitude of the challenge ahead, Dar City intensified preparations through a high-performance training camp in Dubai under Senegalese head coach Mamadou Gueye.

The technical bench also includes local coaches Mohamed Mbwana and Nabil Kabalani, who have played a key role in shaping the team’s impressive campaign.

The team heads into the quarter-finals full of confidence after a spirited run in the group stages, where they proved capable of competing with some of the continent’s strongest sides.

However, Petro de Luanda arrive in Rwanda with pedigree, experience and an intimidating BAL record.

The Angolan powerhouse has been among the competition’s dominant teams since the tournament’s launch in 2021 and remains the only club to consistently reach the quarter-finals over multiple editions, including 2022, 2023 and 2025.

Their experience makes them favourites on paper, but Dar City’s rise has already shown that the Tanzanian side is capable of upsetting established powers.

According to BAL organisers, this year’s quarter-final line-up features teams that qualified from the Kalahari Conference and Sahara Conference.

The Kalahari Conference produced Rwanda’s RSSB Tigers, Petro de Luanda, Libya’s Al Ahly Ly and Dar City, while the Sahara Conference qualifiers are Egypt’s Al Ahly, Senegal’s Ville de Dakar, Tunisia’s Club African and Morocco’s Fus Rabat.

The quarter-finals begin today with Ville de Dakar facing Al Ahly, while Fus Rabat battle hosts RSSB Tigers.

Tomorrow’s spotlight, however, will firmly be on Dar City as they attempt to pull off one of the biggest victories in Tanzanian basketball history.