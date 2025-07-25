Dodoma Marathon gets safety boost as NBC Bank donates 10 motorcycles to Regional authorities

Dodoma. As preparations intensify for the highly anticipated NBC Dodoma Marathon on Sunday (July 27, 2025), a major security boost has been made possible thanks to a timely donation by the National Bank of Commerce (NBC).

In a handover ceremony held at the Regional Commissioner’s Office in Dodoma, NBC donated 10 motorcycles worth Sh28 million to support the region’s crime prevention efforts—especially in the lead-up to the major sporting event.

The motorcycles are expected to significantly enhance the patrolling capacity of the police, ensuring the safety of both residents and marathon participants.

District Commissioner Jabir Shekimweri, standing in for Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule, handed over a motorcycle helmet to ACP Daniel Bendarugaho, representing Dodoma’s Regional Police Commander, ACP Galus Hyera, symbolizing the official transfer of the motorcycles.

The ceremony brought together officials from the Regional Commissioner’s office, law enforcement, and NBC employees, including Elvis Ndunguru, NBC's Director of Corporate and Government Clients.

Shekimweri emphasized the importance of the donation, especially as the region prepares for both the marathon and the upcoming general elections, which require heightened security readiness.

“This support from NBC is a direct response to a request we made last year. We thank them for this important contribution, which strengthens our ability to safeguard the community,” Shekimweri stated.

He also praised the meticulous planning for the NBC Dodoma Marathon, describing it as not just a sporting event but a platform that strengthens community health, awareness, and economic development.

This year’s marathon aims to attract 12,000 participants, a significant leap from last year’s 8,000. The event will also help fund critical health initiatives, including midwifery education, training for nurses supporting children with autism, and cervical cancer awareness campaigns.

“It’s exciting to see how this marathon has grown in scale and purpose. I urge all residents to participate or cheer along the route—it’s a celebration of community and progress,” Shekimweri added.

NBC’s Elvis Ndunguru echoed that sentiment, underscoring the bank’s long-term commitment to public welfare and security.

“We are proud to partner with the government in creating a safer environment for this important event and beyond. These motorcycles will empower our police force to be more responsive and visible,” he said.

Receiving the donation, ACP Bendarugaho noted that the motorcycles would be vital in enhancing urban patrols during and after the marathon.

“This donation comes at a crucial time. It will greatly enhance our operational capabilities to ensure public safety,” he affirmed.