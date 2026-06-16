Boos, cheers and a draw: Iran's World Cup opener reflects deep divisions

California. Iran's opening match at the FIFA World Cup was as much about politics and identity as it was about football, with cheers, boos and competing loyalties providing the backdrop to Monday's dramatic 2-2 draw with New Zealand.

More than 70,000 spectators packed Los Angeles Stadium, located in the city that is home to the world's largest Iranian diaspora. Even before kick-off, the atmosphere reflected deep divisions among supporters.

Whistles and boos drowned out parts of Iran's national anthem, while others sang along proudly.

Throughout the evening, many fans waved the lion-and-sun flag associated with pre-revolutionary Iran, while pockets of supporters celebrated New Zealand's goals with the same enthusiasm shown for Iran's strikes.

The tensions in the stands mirrored the challenges surrounding Team Melli's participation in the tournament.





Iran arrived at the World Cup amid strained relations with host nation the United States and have been based in Tijuana, Mexico, commuting across the border for all three of their group-stage matches. Some members of the Iranian delegation were also denied entry into the United States.

The match also came less than 24 hours after a framework agreement was announced to end months of conflict between Iran and the U.S., adding further political significance to the occasion.

Once the game began, however, Iran showed their resilience. New Zealand twice took the lead through Elijah Just, but Iran responded each time. Defender Ramin Rezaeian scored the first equaliser before providing the cross that Mohammad Mohebbi headed home to make it 2-2.