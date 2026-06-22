Brave Cape Verde hold Uruguay to 2-2 World Cup draw

Miami. Cape Verde produced another spirited performance to hold Uruguay to a 2-2 draw in their second Group H World Cup match on Sunday, as the tournament debutants matched the South American heavyweights in an entertaining encounter.
Cape Verde, who had earlier drawn 0-0 with Spain in their opening fixture, took a surprise lead in the 21st minute.
Telmo Arcanjo won a free kick after a driving run, before Kevin Pina stepped up to fire a low effort from 31 metres past the goalkeeper for his country’s first-ever goal at a World Cup finals.
Uruguay responded strongly before halftime. Maxi Araujo levelled the score with a header from a rebound before turning provider moments later, setting up Agustin Canobbio, who also headed home to give the South Americans a 2-1 lead at the break.
However, Cape Verde refused to back down and struck early in the second half. Substitute Helio Varela made an instant impact, pouncing on a loose back pass from Mathias Olivera to beat the advancing goalkeeper and slot into an empty net just two minutes after coming on.
Both sides now sit on two points in Group H, behind leaders Spain, who have four points heading into the final round of group matches.