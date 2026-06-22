Brave Cape Verde hold Uruguay to 2-2 World Cup draw

Miami. Cape Verde produced another spirited performance to hold Uruguay to a 2-2 draw in their second Group H World Cup match on Sunday, as the tournament debutants matched the South American heavyweights in an entertaining encounter.

Cape Verde, who had earlier drawn 0-0 with Spain in their opening fixture, took a surprise lead in the 21st minute.

Telmo Arcanjo won a free kick after a driving run, before Kevin Pina stepped up to fire a low effort from 31 metres past the goalkeeper for his country’s first-ever goal at a World Cup finals.

Uruguay responded strongly before halftime. Maxi Araujo levelled the score with a header from a rebound before turning provider moments later, setting up Agustin Canobbio, who also headed home to give the South Americans a 2-1 lead at the break.

However, Cape Verde refused to back down and struck early in the second half. Substitute Helio Varela made an instant impact, pouncing on a loose back pass from Mathias Olivera to beat the advancing goalkeeper and slot into an empty net just two minutes after coming on.